How to find and catch a Fire Breathing Dragonfly in Palia

Palia players need not look further than Kilima Fields to find a Fire Breathing Dragonfly. While finding items during your exploration can be a relaxing way to play, spending hours looking for a Fire Breathing Dragonfly can be a waste of the precious time you have.

Fear not, for I have scoured the vast lands of Palia in order to find the perfect place to catch a Fire Breathing Dragonfly. There is a perfect place to find them, and all you have to do is catch them.

There are tons of different herbs, food, and animals to interact with in Palia. You’ll find yourself getting distracted as you move from place to place, catching all kinds of creatures on the way to your destination.

How to catch a Fire Breathing Dragonfly in Palia

Firstly, you’ll have to get yourself some smoke bombs. This particular piece of utility is effective at catching flying insects. Similarly to the Inky Dragonfly, you’ll have to own a belt.

To get a belt, you’ll have to complete some of the story missions. Once you’ve been given a belt by Auni, you’ll be able to catch as many Dragonflies as your heart desires.

You’ll have 20 bombs to catch a dragonfly but try not to miss. Simply running up to them won’t work, so I’d recommend taking it slow.

Where to find a Fire Breathing Dragonfly in Palia

You’ll find a Fire Breathing Dragonfly in Kilima Fields. Get your belt and bombs and head to one of these places:

Family Farm

Mirror Pond Ruins

Mirror Fields

They should be roaming around the area, and relatively easy to catch once you’ve found them.

Keep an eye out for its bright red and orange colors. Once you’ve spotted a Dragonfly, throw your bomb at it and it’ll be stunned. Then you can take it and sell it for 125g.

