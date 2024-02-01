Category:
How to get Hero Coins in Naraka: Bladepoint

Unlock all of the characters you desire,
Published: Feb 1, 2024 03:27 am
A character shooting a mounted gun in Naraka: Bladepoint
Image via 24 Entertainment

When Naraka: Bladepoint went free-to-play in 2023, the currency system changed for everyone. Specifically, a new currency was introduced called Hero Coins, which allows you to unlock new characters to use in the battle royale.

There are 16 heroes in Naraka: Bladepoint, and each costs 100 Hero Coins to unlock. Unlike other currencies in the battle royale, it’s not immediately clear how to earn these coins. In this guide, I’ll go over how to acquire Hero Coins in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Earning Hero Coins in Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint characters fighting with swords
Naraka: Bladepoint is a martial arts-inspired battle royale. Image via 24 Entertainment

In the current state of Naraka: Bladepoint, there are only three ways to earn Hero Coins, with none being particularly simple. You can see those three ways listed below:

  • Complete the Specialized Practice Mode in Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Purchase Hero Coins from the in-game store
  • Exchange Gold for Hero Coins through the in-game store
  • Earn Hero Coins by completing quests in Journey’s Dawn

All the ways of earning Hero Coins are limited, especially if you’re a free-to-play user. The Specialized Practice Mode is the only guaranteed way of earning Hero Coins, but this only covers your first couple of characters in Naraka: Bladepoint. You can also complete quests in the Journey’s Dawn event, which requires you to log in daily for 15 straight days. But you’ll only be rewarded with 165 total Hero Coins for doing this.

As for exchanging Gold for Hero Coins, you will usually only come by Gold by spending real money through the in-game store, so it’s essentially the same as buying Hero Coins outright from the store. You’ll have to grind quite a bit in Naraka: Bladepoint if you want to earn enough Hero Coins to unlock the entire slate of characters.

If you want to see a list of the best characters in Naraka: Bladepoint, check out our previous guide.

