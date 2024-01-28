All Naraka: Bladepoint characters ranked from worst to best

Naraka: Bladepoint is a unique melee-focused battle royale with a diverse character roster that just keeps growing. There’s a lot to keep up with when it comes to the cream of the crop, so if you want to know which character fares best, or which one suits your playstyle, here are our rankings for every character in Naraka: Bladepoint.

All characters in Naraka: Bladepoint, ranked

Tier Character S Yoto Hime, Matari, Viper Ning A Zai Ji, Yueshan, Tarka Ji, Akos Hu B Valda Cui, Feria Shen, Ziping Yin, Tessa, Hadi Ismail C Justina Gu, Tianhai, Takeda Nobutada, Wuchen D Temulch, Kurumi

S tier

Yoto Hime

Doesn’t get better than her. Image via 24 Entertainment

Taking the crown as the greatest damage dealer in this free-to-play battle royale, Yoto Hime shines as she effortlessly obliterates opponents in one-on-one showdowns and, on occasion, wipes out entire squads with a single stroke of her Ultimate.

Spirit Splash is her standout ability. She unleashes a devastating combo, seamlessly combining with other abilities or swiftly evading enemies in tight spots. Armed with her demonic blade, Yoto Hime is a resilient force in close combat, dishing out unparalleled damage over extended periods.

Matari

The best stealth in the game. Image via 24 Entertainment

Matari is an agile assassin with her Silent Flutter Skill, which lets her swiftly maneuver in and out of combat, making her a formidable adversary. Adding to her elusive nature, Matari’s Ultimate, Unseen Wings, gives her stealth, adding a layer of trickiness to her tactics.

Although Matari doesn’t have DPS-boosting skills, her strength lies in her strategic approach to fights, breaking free from combos and dictating the pace of battle. It’s this balance of agility and evasion that makes him a force to be reckoned with.

Viper Ning

The blindfold makes her 10 times cooler. Image via 24 Entertainment

Viper Ning strikes a sweet balance between offense and support, making her a cornerstone character and one of the game’s finest. She excels at halting enemy advances and efficiently applying Silence through her Skill and Ultimate.

Viper’s Ultimate definitely stands out—the initial two variations not only grant the ability to Silence but also can stun multiple characters in a substantial area of effect. This cements Viper Ning as a formidable force, ensuring team victories or well-executed getaways in various scenarios.

A tier

Zai Ji

A force of destruction. Image via 24 Entertainment

Zai is a versatile character who focuses on speedy melee attacks. Her Skill, Flame Ward, transforms her into an invulnerable Flame Ward after a brief speed boost. After a second, Zai can use a special attack to end the Skill—great for escaping or attacking.

Zai’s Ultimate, Chain Scythe, swaps her weapons for the Chain Scythe. After dealing enough damage, she can use Chain Link, a powerful three-strike charge attack that also heals her.

Yueshan

A team player. Image via 24 Entertainment

Yueshan has a very useful skill, Linebreaker, which disrupts enemy combos and provides control by knocking them back. Opting for the second specialization enhances his battlefield maneuverability.

His Ultimate transforms him into a general with a new weapon and abilities, including a potent smash attack with a wide-area knockback. Coordinating with the team maximizes his effectiveness, making him more suitable for experienced players familiar with team dynamics.

Tarka Ji

That’s a sick weapon. Image via 24 Entertainment

Tarka’s prowess lies in his effective counters and high-damage AoE attacks. His Ultimate, Blackout, ignites the drunken warrior and boosts his power. This fiery transformation is one of his best abilities, letting him spread flames to foes, enhancing his agility significantly. He gets faster attacks and nimble dodges, and it’s a formidable challenge for opponents to take down Tarka during his intense Blackout phase. He also has one of the coolest-sounding voice actors in Naraka Bladepoint, so there’s that too.

Akos Hu

Beastly powerhouse. Image via 24 Entertainment

Akos Hu stands out with his sheer power and knack for swiftly breaking through defenses to eliminate targets in a flash. The highlight of his kit is undeniably his Feral Frenzy state. Not only does he excel at nullifying damage and halting advances, but his Skill also sets up opportunities to deal devastating damage.

B tier

Valda Cui

Not an easy one to pick up. Image via 24 Entertainment

Valda’s Haze Skill takes center stage, entwining foes and amplifying the impact of melee weapons like Katanas, Long Swords, and Spears, making her a force to be reckoned with in one-on-one encounters. Valda’s Ultimate, Nether Nightmare, serves as a potent response tool, effectively countering other Ultimates and excelling at crowd control.

Feria Shen

Mech power to the rescue. Image via 24 Entertainment

Feria Shen stands out thanks to her substantial damage and skill that enhances her mobility. She’s even more dominant when she uses her Ultimate, Mech Mayhem. It’s a total game-changer that summons her Mecha into the fray. Feria maintains control with the Mecha’s robust armor, allowing her to steer the battle in her favor.

Ziping Yin

The most graceful support. Image via 24 Entertainment

Ziping Yin stands out as a top-tier support character in Naraka: Bladepoint, showcasing exceptional defensive Skills that encompass direct healing and the capacity to bolster armor on the battlefield.

Her Ultimate, aptly named Saving Grace, is invaluable, as it not only repels enemies when they attempt a Focus Strike on her, but also promptly restores 300 HP. Simultaneously, her Ultimate elevates her damage reduction stats, solidifying her role as a crucial protective force on the battlefield.

Tessa

Diverse possibilities with this one. Image via 24 Entertainment

Tessa has a powerful skillset centered around controlling the battlefield. She can effectively keep enemies at bay either by immobilizing them or by strategically positioning them at designated spots.

Adding to Tessa’s arsenal, her Ultimate, which comes at a reasonable 50 percent Rage cost, is a valuable asset for crowd control. It empowers her to either unleash substantial damage or expose enemies to incoming attacks after a brief duration, making her a key player in managing chaotic situations.

Hadi Ismail

The middle of the pack. Image via 24 Entertainment

Hadi’s Mechanical Arm proves to be an excellent combo-starter and serves as a counter to specific heroes’ Skills, notably Temulch and Yoto. When it comes to Hadi’s Ultimate, Aerial Ascent and Blaze offer distinct advantages. Aerial Ascent provides nimble maneuvers, while Blaze allows him to take flight with healing.

C tier

Justina Gu

Is it getting cold in here? Image via 24 Entertainment

Justina’s repertoire includes the defensive ability, Ice Shield, which adds a layer of protection by restoring armor and boosting damage reduction. On the offensive front, her Arctic Wraith Ultimate unleashes Icy Qi, knocking back surrounding enemies and freezing them in their tracks. Mastering Justina’s Skills can transform her into a valuable asset for most teams.

Tianhai

Don’t let his ordinary looks fool you. Image via 24 Entertainment

Tianhai stands out as an excellent counter-pick, boasting the divine Bell Skill that grants him the ability to block or counter a wide array of attacks. Additionally, his Titans Call Ultimate, available in various variants, lets him transform into the mighty Vajra.

In tight spaces, Tianhai becomes a formidable force in his Varja form, making it nearly impossible for opponents to escape his powerful grabs and long-range attacks. Tianhai is hard to master, however, which is why we haven’t ranked him higher on this list.

Takeda Nobutada

A real Japanese warrior. Image via 24 Entertainment

Takeda is a specialist at parrying. Using his Ultimate variants, he transforms into an absolute menace on the battlefield. By calling upon Furen, his demoniac spirit, he unleashes a barrage of extended combos, effectively halting enemy attacks and advances while dealing devastating AoE damage.

Wuchen

A very mobile support. Image via 24 Entertainment

Wuchen stands out with exceptional mobility and overall utility on the field. His key strength lies in the adaptability of his Skill, allowing him to counter deathblows and fulfill various roles like keeping tabs on opponents or providing protection and armor restoration to allies.

In critical moments, Wuchen’s Ultimate shines. It enables him and the party to either teleport or seamlessly shift positions with targets, which can be very useful if you plan effectively.

D tier

Temulch

Good, but could be better. Image via 24 Entertainment

Temulch relies on sandstorms for his unique skillset, slowing down enemies to help you and your allies get kills. Engaging with his Ultimate, Zephyr Prison, hinders opponents attempting to pass through by slowing them down. Notably, Temulch and his allies remain unaffected. But while the utility of slowing and blocking foes is nice, his low damage output actively harms his viability.

Kurumi

A second choice for most, sadly. Image via 24 Entertainment

Through Kurumi’s Skill, Binding Prayer, this life-saving hero can establish a healing link with a nearby teammate. This lets you continually restore an ally’s health. Her teleportation skill makes her even more versatile, as she can teleport to an ally, giving her great mobility in addition to her fantastic Ultimate. Compared to Ziping Lin, however, who’s a more adaptable and effective healer, Kurumi is far from the optimal choice.