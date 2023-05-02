Redfall is Xbox Game Pass’ big spring game after being heavily teased in the months leading up to its release on May 2.

While it has some fun moments, a lot of players are encountering strange bugs on both PC and Xbox. This has caused a fair amount of frustration, with Xbox players complaining about the dead zones they’ve encountered on controllers especially.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the Xbox controller dead zone in Redfall.

What’s the best way to fix the Xbox controller dead zone in Redfall?

According to one Reddit user who encountered this issue, players should lower their sensitivity to lower the dead zone on their Xbox controller. Apparently, players who have a higher sensitivity set are encountering larger dead zones for some reason, so lowering the sensitivity to around three should help alleviate this issue. This should make movement easier for the heroes in Redfall.

For some reason, asking the game to be more sensitive to your input reduces how much the controller is able to read your joystick movement. It’s unclear if this is just the latest in a long list of bugs or if this was intended by the developers at Arkane for some reason. Regardless, it’s one of the fairly simple issues to resolve as long as you know where to look.

This will not improve the visual issues that seem to plague the game, though, and players will need to work on those settings separately. Arkane will likely need to put out a patch in the coming days to address any control, visual, and multiplayer issues that are hurting the game at launch.