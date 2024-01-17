How to fix DayZ BIOS errors 0x00050009 and 0x000500017

Like any online game, DayZ has its fair share of issues that can pop up and completely ruin your day. Some of the most annoying are the game’s BIOS errors.

If you’ve been playing for a while then you’ve probably encountered one of these problems before, and typically there is no simple fix. Well, the good news is that there are a few things you can try before completely giving up, and depending on the error, it could get you back in action.

Here are things you can try to fix two of DayZ’s most annoying BIOS errors, 0x00050009 and 0x000500017.

How to fix DayZ BIOS error 0x00050009

DayZ BIOS error 0x00050009 is a problem that is related to the game’s favorites server filter. This being the case, you can avoid it by finding servers through the standard server browser, but there is a fix that some players have used to still get access to their favorites.

Head to your list of favorite servers and un-favorite enough until you only have four left. It seems that four is a number where this filter will still work, but any more seems to be triggering the 0x00050009 error for some players.

Of course, this isn’t the perfect fix, but it will get you access to the servers you love, so it’s worth giving a try.

How to fix DayZ BIOS error 0x000500017

It appears that DayZ BIOS error 0x000500017 is related to the game’s servers, and right now, it seems there is no sure way to fix the issue as it’ll be something that needs fixing on DayZ’s end.

In most cases there isn’t much you can do other than wait out the problem. If you’re desperate to get back into DayZ, you can try a few things on your end. Restarting DayZ is an obvious first port of call for any issue, so in this situation, we suggest you give it a try.

If that doesn’t work, check out DownDetector to see if other players are having problems. This will give you an idea of what the current server status is. Unfortunately, that’s all you can do for this error; outside of that, it’s time to play the waiting game.