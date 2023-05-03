How to find the Ferry Deck Key in Redfall

At the beginning of Redfall, players will find themselves crash-landing onto the titular island city in Massachusetts. With the vampires pulling all the water back, the ferry they were on is forced to crash into the ground. Players have multiple ways to get out into the open world, with one involving the search for the key to the Ferry Deck.

Where to find the Ferry Deck Key in Redfall

When you first load into the game, you’ll be tasked with finding health. After that, go to the lower deck and out the back of the boat before you walk around. Go through the open side door and pick up the pistol and ammo in the car next to the blonde woman. Don’t turn on the power for the door and retrace your steps back to the level mid or upper deck, instead.

Break the large window facing the waves before you drop down into the hatch with the blood trail leading away from it. There you’ll see a body leaning over a grate with a key in their hand. Pick it up and head to the location below to unlock the door and get out of the boat.

If you turn on the power for the gate before you pick up this key, it will disappear along with the body since you’ll no longer have any use for it.

Where to use the Ferry Deck Key in Redfall

Once you have the key, you should head back to the middle level of the boat with the coffee shop and seating areas.

You can get there by going back through the area where you got the gun and up the stairs to the right which will lead you to a barricaded door you can open. Once in that room, do a sharp 180-degree turn and you’ll see the big metal doors above.

Once you’re out into the world, you can begin to head for the firehouse to turn into your main safehouse. As soon as you get into the game’s world, follow the flares to start your adventure. There you’ll kill your first vampire as you learn more about how you can fight against the monsters that are threatening Redfall.