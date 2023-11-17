How to enter and win the Harvest Festival in Coral Island

The Harvest Festival in Coral Island is the first festival of Fall, featuring several fun activities such as the Harvest Display Contest, Smashing Pumpkins, and Apple Bobbling. However, the Harvest Display Contest is the main event, and there are special requirements you must meet to enter.

How to enter the Harvest Festival in Coral Island

To enter the Harvest Festival’s main event, the Harvest Display Contest, in Coral Island, you must prepare six of your best items in the following categories:

Artisan products : This includes items such as honey, cheese, syrup, tofu, beer, and juice.

: This includes items such as honey, cheese, syrup, tofu, beer, and juice. Barn products: This includes items like gesha coffee beans, milk, or wool.

This includes items like gesha coffee beans, milk, or wool. Coop products : These are items such as eggs and feathers.

: These are items such as eggs and feathers. Flowers: You can enter any flower.

You can enter any flower. Fruits : You can enter any fruit.

: You can enter any fruit. Vegetables: You can enter any vegetable.

The most challenging products are the Artisan ones because they require you to have a piece of Artisan equipment to make them. If you don’t have any artisanal equipment or cannot make any before the Harvest Festival, it will lower your chances of winning.

On the day of the Harvest Festival, Fall 15, at 7 pm, you’ll find empty crates to place your products in the Alun-Alun Square, which enables your entry.

How to win the Harvest Festival in Coral Island

There are three key features you must consider to win the Harvest Festival in Coral Island, and they include the following:

You should have one product in every category, as each category will grant you six points. This means if you can get one product in all six categories, you’ll get an additional 36 points. The base price of your item. The quality of your item.

The number of points you get per item will depend on your item’s base price and its quality. The higher your quality and base price, the more points you’ll get. So, you’ll want to submit six of the highest-cost and quality items for each category to win. What you offer is judged by Jeff Smith, the Legendary Farmer, against another farmer, Bobby.

There are a lot of submission options you can choose from. Image via Stairway Games

Bobby’s entries every year are chosen randomly from varying sets, meaning his points will vary. However, the most amount of points he can earn every year includes:

Year one: 96 points (he submits six large quail eggs of silver quality, base price of 488, to achieve this).

(he submits six large quail eggs of silver quality, base price of 488, to achieve this). Year two: 130 points (he submits two grape wines for 970 coins, two black truffles for 930 coins, and two melons for 350, all of which are gold-rated, to achieve this).

(he submits two grape wines for 970 coins, two black truffles for 930 coins, and two melons for 350, all of which are gold-rated, to achieve this). Year three and subsequent years: 148 points (most submission option contains four gold-quality items with a base price between 540 and 950 coins and two osmium-quality products with a base price between 350 and 2,700 coins. Or it will be two gold-quality with four osmium-quality products).

With this in mind, you’ll have a better chance of winning if, in year one, you submit six silver-quality products, six gold-quality products in year two, and for every year after, at least two osmium-quality items with high base prices, and four gold-quality products with decent base prices.

Harvest Festival Display Contest Rewards in Coral Island

The rewards you get for winning the Harvest Display Contest in Coral Island depend on your points and how you’re ranked, and they include the following:

Novice farmer Point requirements: Less than 75 Rewards: Flower bouquet

Beginner farmer Point requirements: 75-109 Rewards: Mooncake

Intermediate farmer Point requirements: 110 to 139 Rewards: Sprinkler version two and two Mooncakes

Advanced farmer Point requirements: 140-159 Rewards: Three Mooncakes and one Graven Giants Ring.

Legendary farmer Point requirements: Over 160 Rewards: First win: Stamina fruit and four Mooncakes. You’ll get four Mooncakes and an auto harvest for your Legendary wins after this.



The Harvest Festival is a fun event where you can purchase items like Fertilizers, Seedlings, and Mooncakes, which I like to buy and keep in my inventory because they’re a universal ‘liked gift’ for many of the villagers.

Submitting the best quality products with the highest prices in as many categories as possible will give you a good chance of winning the Harvest Display Contest every year.