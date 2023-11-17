Coral Island Gift Guide: All love interests and romance options listed

The ultimate wooing guide.

Two characters getting married in Coral Island
Image via Stairway Games

In Coral Island, you can create and develop meaningful bonds with the villagers, and there are currently 28 love interests for you to choose from. You’ll talk with these romance options to build your bonds and give them their favorite gifts.

Coral Island: All love interests and romance options listed

All 28 romance options in Coral Island.
Image via Stairway Games

Regardless of gender and species, players can romance any of the following 28 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in Coral Island:

  1. Aaliyah
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Spring 22
    • Occupation: Previously a military pilot
  2. Alice
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Winter 27
    • Occupation: Inn Manager
  3. Ben
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Spring 22
    • Occupation: Merchant
  4. Charles
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Winter Four
    • Occupation: Doctor
  5. Chaem
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Fall Six
    • Occupation: Lifeguard
  6. Eva
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Summer 13
    • Occupation: Baker
  7. Kenny
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Spring Nine
    • Occupation: Rancher
  8. Leah
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Summer 24
    • Occupation: Yoga instructor
  9. Lily
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Fall 19
    • Occupation: Works remotely
  10. Luke
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Fall 16
    • Occupation: Business owner (Socket Electronics)
  11. Macy
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Spring 25
    • Occupation: Photographer
  12. Mark
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Spring 18
    • Occupation: Member of Band of Smiles
  13. Millie
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Winter Three
    • Occupation: Librarian
  14. Nina
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Winter 24
    • Occupation: Unknown
  15. Noah
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Winter 10
    • Occupation: Tavern manager
  16. Pablo
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Spring 27
    • Occupation: Blacksmith
  17. Rafael
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Fall Four
    • Occupation: Blacksmith
  18. Raj
    • Gender: Nonbinary
    • Birthday: Winter Two
    • Occupation: Barista
  19. Scott
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Spring Two
    • Occupation: Archaeologist
  20. Suki
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Winter 27
    • Occupation: Owner of the Coral Inn
  21. Surya
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Fall 25
    • Occupation: Marine biologist
  22. Theo
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Fall 11
    • Occupation: Fisherman
  23. Wakuu
    • Gender: Male
    • Birthday: Winter
    • Occupation: Astrophysicist
  24. Yuri
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Summer 28
    • Occupation: Doctor
  25. Zarah
    • Gender: Female
    • Birthday: Summer 16
    • Occupation: Treasure Hunter
  26. (New) Miranjani
    • Gender: Female (merfolk)
    • Birthday: Unknown
    • Occupation: Merfolk Royal Family
  27. (New) Semeru
    • Gender: Male (merfolk)
    • Birthday: Unknown
    • Occupation: Guard leader
  28. (New) Denali
    • Gender: Female (merfolk)
    • Birthday: Unknown
    • Occupation: Gatekeeper

While chatting with each of these love interests can increase your heart levels with them, gifts; specifically their loved and liked ones, can also be a great way to develop your bonds.

Coral Island: Gift preferences for every love interest

Semeru, the new merfolk romance option in Coral Island
Semeru is one of the romanceable merfolk options. Image via Stairway Games

Every romance option in Coral Island has gift preferences, meaning there are gifts they love, like, hate, and are neutral to. However, if you want to build friendships and romance one of them, the best gifts you can give them are from their loved or liked categories as these will grant you the most significant relationship level gains.

Romance optionGifts they loveGifts they like
Aaliyah– Chocolate chip muffins.
– Eggplant lasagna.
– Gesha coffee.
– Hummus.
– Large gesha coffee.
– Strawberry.
– White Hibiscus.
– Pink diamond.		– Coconuts
– Turnips
Alice– Green smoothie
– Almond oil
– Minced jackfruit pie
– Almond oil
– Olive oil
Ben– Black trumpet
– Banana
– Green tea
– Matsutake
– Shiitake
– Morel
– Sea mushroom
Charles– Burrito
– Blueberry
-Strawberry
-Cookies
– Falafel
– Diamond
Chaem– Pizza
– Seafood ramen
– Veggie ramen
– Gnocchi
– Basil pesto pasta
Eva– Cookies
– Diamond
– Peony
– Orchid
– Red velvet cake		– Turnip
Kenny– Green tea
– Kombucha
– Hashbrowns
– Soybeans
– Vegan tacos
– Lychees		– Flower bouquet
– Black trumpet
– Matsutake
– Shiitake
– Morsel
– Sea mushroom
Leah– Hot cocoa
– Smoothie		– Flower bouquet
Lily– Onigiri
– Omurice
– Artichoke kimchi
– Pancakes
– Spring frittata
– Taro root		– Almond
– Coconut
Luke– Apple wine
– Butter croissant
– Eggplant lasagna
– Ratatouille
– Tomato soup
– Stew
Macy– Blue quartz
– Rose quartz
– Apple wine
– Avocado wine
– Blackberry wine
– Blueberry wine
– Banana wine
– Cranberry wine
– Dragonfruit wine
– Durian wine
– Grape wine
– Lemon wine
– Lychee wine
– Melon wine
– Peach wine
– Papaya wine
– Rambutan wine
– Snake fruit wine
– Pizza
– Fruit tart
– Guacamole
Mark– Egg custard
– Tomato soup
– Hot cocoa
– Shiitake		– Morel
Millie– Assorted grilled platter
– Melon
– Stew
– Sugarcane
-Seafood ramen
– Veggie Ramen
Nina– Flower bouquet
– Yogurt
– Banana fritter
– Apple juice
– Avocado juice
– Artichoke juice
– Basil juice
– Beet juice
– Blackberry juice
– Blueberry juice
– Banana juice
– Bell pepper juice
– Bok choy juice
– Chard juice
– Corn juice
– Carrot juice
– Cauliflower juice
– Cucumber juice
– Cranberry juice
– Durian juice
– Dragonfruit juice
– Eggplant juice
– Grape juice
– Garlic juice
– Hot pepper juice
– Jackfruit juice
– Lettuce juice
– Lychee juice
– Lemon juice
– Melon juice
– Peach juice
– Papaya juice
– Okra juice
– Pear juice
– Pea juice
– Rambutan juice
– Snake fruit juice
Noah– Durian
– Clam chowder
– Gnocchi
– Sushi
– Roasted mushroom
– Sunny-side-up egg		– Flower bouquet
Pablo– Cauliflower casserole
– Fried rice
– Pizza
– Pumpkin pie
– Maple syrup
– Sweet potato poutine
– Pickled artichokes
– Pickled beets
– Pickled bamboo shoots
– Pickled bell peppers
– Pickled bok choy
– Pickled black beauty eggplant
– Pickled brussels sprouts
– Pickled cauliflower
– Pickled carrots
– Pickled celery
– Pickled corn
– Pickled chard
– Pickled cucumber
– Pickled eggplant
– Pickled ginger
– Pickled garlic
– Pickled ginseng
– Pickled kale
– Pickled lettuce
– Pickled okra
– Pickled potato
– Pickled peas
– Pickled red cabbage
– Pickled radishes
– Pickled shallots
– Pickles watercress
– Pickled turnips
Rafael– Onyx
– Sashimi		– Coconut
Raj– Apple pie
– Coffee
– Coffee beans
– Donuts
– Green tea
– Gesha coffee
– Gesha coffee beans
– Tea leaves		– Coconut
Scott– Egg custard
– Falafel
– Giant stingray
– Mayonnaise
– Earth geode
-Water geode
– Wind geode
– Fire geode
– Mystery geode
– Red king arowana
– Yellow moray eel		– Amaranth
– Tea leaves
– Turnips
Suki– Diamonds
– Green Smoothie
– Minced jackfruit pie
Surya– Herbed tempeh
– Melon
– Lodeh
– Pufferfish
– Wild mushroom polenta
Theo– Fish taco
– Giant stingray
– Green sawfish
– Monkfish
– Octopus
– Yellow moray eel
– Whole coconut drink
Wakuu– Chocolate chip muffins
– Cenil
– Salmon
– Vegan taco
Yuri– Chocolate chip muffin
– Fish Sandwich
– Frogfish
– Green curry
– Lobster
– Red curry
– Spicy sauerkraut
Zarah– Azurite
– Hummus
– Grilled fish
– Rambutan
-Serpentine
MiranjaniUnknownUnknown
SemeruUnknownUnknown
DenaliUnknownUnknown

Coral Island officially launched (version 1.0) on Nov. 14 with three new romance options: Miranjani, Semeru, and Denali. We’ll update this article when we uncover their birthdays and favorite and liked gifts.

There are also universally loved and liked gifts you can give to the villagers. However, every gift has multiple exceptions, so I find it easier to gift the romance options their character-specific loved or liked items and sell or save my other items for a rainy day.

This is everything you need to know about your romance options in Coral Island and the best gifts you can give them.

