Coral Island Gift Guide: All love interests and romance options listed

In Coral Island, you can create and develop meaningful bonds with the villagers, and there are currently 28 love interests for you to choose from. You’ll talk with these romance options to build your bonds and give them their favorite gifts.

Coral Island: All love interests and romance options listed

All 28 romance options in Coral Island. Image via Stairway Games

Regardless of gender and species, players can romance any of the following 28 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in Coral Island:

Aaliyah Gender: Female

Birthday: Spring 22

Occupation: Previously a military pilot Alice Gender: Female

Birthday: Winter 27

Occupation: Inn Manager Ben Gender: Male

Birthday: Spring 22

Occupation: Merchant Charles Gender: Male

Birthday: Winter Four

Occupation: Doctor Chaem Gender: Female

Birthday: Fall Six

Occupation: Lifeguard Eva Gender: Female

Birthday: Summer 13

Occupation: Baker Kenny Gender: Male

Birthday: Spring Nine

Occupation: Rancher Leah Gender: Female

Birthday: Summer 24

Occupation: Yoga instructor Lily Gender: Female

Birthday: Fall 19

Occupation: Works remotely Luke Gender: Male

Birthday: Fall 16

Occupation: Business owner (Socket Electronics) Macy Gender: Female

Birthday: Spring 25

Occupation: Photographer Mark Gender: Male

Birthday: Spring 18

Occupation: Member of Band of Smiles Millie Gender: Female

Birthday: Winter Three

Occupation: Librarian Nina Gender: Female

Birthday: Winter 24

Occupation: Unknown Noah Gender: Male

Birthday: Winter 10

Occupation: Tavern manager Pablo Gender: Male

Birthday: Spring 27

Occupation: Blacksmith Rafael Gender: Male

Birthday: Fall Four

Occupation: Blacksmith Raj Gender: Nonbinary

Birthday: Winter Two

Occupation: Barista Scott Gender: Male

Birthday: Spring Two

Occupation: Archaeologist Suki Gender: Female

Birthday: Winter 27

Occupation: Owner of the Coral Inn Surya Gender: Male

Birthday: Fall 25

Occupation: Marine biologist Theo Gender: Male

Birthday: Fall 11

Occupation: Fisherman Wakuu Gender: Male

Birthday: Winter

Occupation: Astrophysicist Yuri Gender: Female

Birthday: Summer 28

Occupation: Doctor Zarah Gender: Female

Birthday: Summer 16

Occupation: Treasure Hunter (New) Miranjani Gender: Female (merfolk)

Birthday: Unknown

Occupation: Merfolk Royal Family (New) Semeru Gender: Male (merfolk)

Birthday: Unknown

Occupation: Guard leader (New) Denali Gender: Female (merfolk)

Birthday: Unknown

Occupation: Gatekeeper

While chatting with each of these love interests can increase your heart levels with them, gifts; specifically their loved and liked ones, can also be a great way to develop your bonds.

Coral Island: Gift preferences for every love interest

Semeru is one of the romanceable merfolk options. Image via Stairway Games

Every romance option in Coral Island has gift preferences, meaning there are gifts they love, like, hate, and are neutral to. However, if you want to build friendships and romance one of them, the best gifts you can give them are from their loved or liked categories as these will grant you the most significant relationship level gains.

Romance option Gifts they love Gifts they like Aaliyah – Chocolate chip muffins.

– Eggplant lasagna.

– Gesha coffee.

– Hummus.

– Large gesha coffee.

– Strawberry.

– White Hibiscus.

– Pink diamond. – Coconuts

– Turnips Alice – Green smoothie

– Almond oil

– Minced jackfruit pie

– Almond oil

– Olive oil Ben – Black trumpet

– Banana

– Green tea

– Matsutake

– Shiitake

– Morel

– Sea mushroom Charles – Burrito

– Blueberry

-Strawberry

-Cookies

– Falafel

– Diamond Chaem – Pizza

– Seafood ramen

– Veggie ramen

– Gnocchi

– Basil pesto pasta Eva – Cookies

– Diamond

– Peony

– Orchid

– Red velvet cake – Turnip Kenny – Green tea

– Kombucha

– Hashbrowns

– Soybeans

– Vegan tacos

– Lychees – Flower bouquet

– Black trumpet

– Matsutake

– Shiitake

– Morsel

– Sea mushroom Leah – Hot cocoa

– Smoothie – Flower bouquet Lily – Onigiri

– Omurice

– Artichoke kimchi

– Pancakes

– Spring frittata

– Taro root – Almond

– Coconut Luke – Apple wine

– Butter croissant

– Eggplant lasagna

– Ratatouille

– Tomato soup

– Stew Macy – Blue quartz

– Rose quartz

– Apple wine

– Avocado wine

– Blackberry wine

– Blueberry wine

– Banana wine

– Cranberry wine

– Dragonfruit wine

– Durian wine

– Grape wine

– Lemon wine

– Lychee wine

– Melon wine

– Peach wine

– Papaya wine

– Rambutan wine

– Snake fruit wine

– Pizza

– Fruit tart

– Guacamole Mark – Egg custard

– Tomato soup

– Hot cocoa

– Shiitake – Morel Millie – Assorted grilled platter

– Melon

– Stew

– Sugarcane

-Seafood ramen

– Veggie Ramen Nina – Flower bouquet

– Yogurt

– Banana fritter

– Apple juice

– Avocado juice

– Artichoke juice

– Basil juice

– Beet juice

– Blackberry juice

– Blueberry juice

– Banana juice

– Bell pepper juice

– Bok choy juice

– Chard juice

– Corn juice

– Carrot juice

– Cauliflower juice

– Cucumber juice

– Cranberry juice

– Durian juice

– Dragonfruit juice

– Eggplant juice

– Grape juice

– Garlic juice

– Hot pepper juice

– Jackfruit juice

– Lettuce juice

– Lychee juice

– Lemon juice

– Melon juice

– Peach juice

– Papaya juice

– Okra juice

– Pear juice

– Pea juice

– Rambutan juice

– Snake fruit juice Noah – Durian

– Clam chowder

– Gnocchi

– Sushi

– Roasted mushroom

– Sunny-side-up egg – Flower bouquet Pablo – Cauliflower casserole

– Fried rice

– Pizza

– Pumpkin pie

– Maple syrup

– Sweet potato poutine

– Pickled artichokes

– Pickled beets

– Pickled bamboo shoots

– Pickled bell peppers

– Pickled bok choy

– Pickled black beauty eggplant

– Pickled brussels sprouts

– Pickled cauliflower

– Pickled carrots

– Pickled celery

– Pickled corn

– Pickled chard

– Pickled cucumber

– Pickled eggplant

– Pickled ginger

– Pickled garlic

– Pickled ginseng

– Pickled kale

– Pickled lettuce

– Pickled okra

– Pickled potato

– Pickled peas

– Pickled red cabbage

– Pickled radishes

– Pickled shallots

– Pickles watercress

– Pickled turnips Rafael – Onyx

– Sashimi – Coconut Raj – Apple pie

– Coffee

– Coffee beans

– Donuts

– Green tea

– Gesha coffee

– Gesha coffee beans

– Tea leaves – Coconut Scott – Egg custard

– Falafel

– Giant stingray

– Mayonnaise

– Earth geode

-Water geode

– Wind geode

– Fire geode

– Mystery geode

– Red king arowana

– Yellow moray eel – Amaranth

– Tea leaves

– Turnips

Suki – Diamonds

– Green Smoothie

– Minced jackfruit pie Surya – Herbed tempeh

– Melon

– Lodeh

– Pufferfish

– Wild mushroom polenta Theo – Fish taco

– Giant stingray

– Green sawfish

– Monkfish

– Octopus

– Yellow moray eel

– Whole coconut drink Wakuu – Chocolate chip muffins

– Cenil

– Salmon

– Vegan taco Yuri – Chocolate chip muffin

– Fish Sandwich

– Frogfish

– Green curry

– Lobster

– Red curry

– Spicy sauerkraut Zarah – Azurite

– Hummus

– Grilled fish

– Rambutan

-Serpentine Miranjani Unknown Unknown Semeru Unknown Unknown Denali Unknown Unknown

Coral Island officially launched (version 1.0) on Nov. 14 with three new romance options: Miranjani, Semeru, and Denali. We’ll update this article when we uncover their birthdays and favorite and liked gifts.

There are also universally loved and liked gifts you can give to the villagers. However, every gift has multiple exceptions, so I find it easier to gift the romance options their character-specific loved or liked items and sell or save my other items for a rainy day.

This is everything you need to know about your romance options in Coral Island and the best gifts you can give them.