Coral Island Gift Guide: All love interests and romance options listed

In Coral Island, you can create and develop meaningful bonds with the villagers, and there are currently 28 love interests for you to choose from. You’ll talk with these romance options to build your bonds and give them their favorite gifts.
Coral Island: All love interests and romance options listed
Regardless of gender and species, players can romance any of the following 28 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in Coral Island:
- Aaliyah
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Spring 22
- Occupation: Previously a military pilot
- Alice
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Winter 27
- Occupation: Inn Manager
- Ben
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Spring 22
- Occupation: Merchant
- Charles
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Winter Four
- Occupation: Doctor
- Chaem
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Fall Six
- Occupation: Lifeguard
- Eva
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Summer 13
- Occupation: Baker
- Kenny
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Spring Nine
- Occupation: Rancher
- Leah
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Summer 24
- Occupation: Yoga instructor
- Lily
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Fall 19
- Occupation: Works remotely
- Luke
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Fall 16
- Occupation: Business owner (Socket Electronics)
- Macy
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Spring 25
- Occupation: Photographer
- Mark
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Spring 18
- Occupation: Member of Band of Smiles
- Millie
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Winter Three
- Occupation: Librarian
- Nina
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Winter 24
- Occupation: Unknown
- Noah
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Winter 10
- Occupation: Tavern manager
- Pablo
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Spring 27
- Occupation: Blacksmith
- Rafael
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Fall Four
- Occupation: Blacksmith
- Raj
- Gender: Nonbinary
- Birthday: Winter Two
- Occupation: Barista
- Scott
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Spring Two
- Occupation: Archaeologist
- Suki
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Winter 27
- Occupation: Owner of the Coral Inn
- Surya
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Fall 25
- Occupation: Marine biologist
- Theo
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Fall 11
- Occupation: Fisherman
- Wakuu
- Gender: Male
- Birthday: Winter
- Occupation: Astrophysicist
- Yuri
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Summer 28
- Occupation: Doctor
- Zarah
- Gender: Female
- Birthday: Summer 16
- Occupation: Treasure Hunter
- (New) Miranjani
- Gender: Female (merfolk)
- Birthday: Unknown
- Occupation: Merfolk Royal Family
- (New) Semeru
- Gender: Male (merfolk)
- Birthday: Unknown
- Occupation: Guard leader
- (New) Denali
- Gender: Female (merfolk)
- Birthday: Unknown
- Occupation: Gatekeeper
While chatting with each of these love interests can increase your heart levels with them, gifts; specifically their loved and liked ones, can also be a great way to develop your bonds.
Coral Island: Gift preferences for every love interest
Every romance option in Coral Island has gift preferences, meaning there are gifts they love, like, hate, and are neutral to. However, if you want to build friendships and romance one of them, the best gifts you can give them are from their loved or liked categories as these will grant you the most significant relationship level gains.
|Romance option
|Gifts they love
|Gifts they like
|Aaliyah
|– Chocolate chip muffins.
– Eggplant lasagna.
– Gesha coffee.
– Hummus.
– Large gesha coffee.
– Strawberry.
– White Hibiscus.
– Pink diamond.
|– Coconuts
– Turnips
|Alice
|– Green smoothie
– Almond oil
– Minced jackfruit pie
– Almond oil
– Olive oil
|Ben
|– Black trumpet
– Banana
– Green tea
– Matsutake
– Shiitake
– Morel
– Sea mushroom
|Charles
|– Burrito
– Blueberry
-Strawberry
-Cookies
– Falafel
– Diamond
|Chaem
|– Pizza
– Seafood ramen
– Veggie ramen
– Gnocchi
– Basil pesto pasta
|Eva
|– Cookies
– Diamond
– Peony
– Orchid
– Red velvet cake
|– Turnip
|Kenny
|– Green tea
– Kombucha
– Hashbrowns
– Soybeans
– Vegan tacos
– Lychees
|– Flower bouquet
– Black trumpet
– Matsutake
– Shiitake
– Morsel
– Sea mushroom
|Leah
|– Hot cocoa
– Smoothie
|– Flower bouquet
|Lily
|– Onigiri
– Omurice
– Artichoke kimchi
– Pancakes
– Spring frittata
– Taro root
|– Almond
– Coconut
|Luke
|– Apple wine
– Butter croissant
– Eggplant lasagna
– Ratatouille
– Tomato soup
– Stew
|Macy
|– Blue quartz
– Rose quartz
– Apple wine
– Avocado wine
– Blackberry wine
– Blueberry wine
– Banana wine
– Cranberry wine
– Dragonfruit wine
– Durian wine
– Grape wine
– Lemon wine
– Lychee wine
– Melon wine
– Peach wine
– Papaya wine
– Rambutan wine
– Snake fruit wine
– Pizza
– Fruit tart
– Guacamole
|Mark
|– Egg custard
– Tomato soup
– Hot cocoa
– Shiitake
|– Morel
|Millie
|– Assorted grilled platter
– Melon
– Stew
– Sugarcane
-Seafood ramen
– Veggie Ramen
|Nina
|– Flower bouquet
– Yogurt
– Banana fritter
– Apple juice
– Avocado juice
– Artichoke juice
– Basil juice
– Beet juice
– Blackberry juice
– Blueberry juice
– Banana juice
– Bell pepper juice
– Bok choy juice
– Chard juice
– Corn juice
– Carrot juice
– Cauliflower juice
– Cucumber juice
– Cranberry juice
– Durian juice
– Dragonfruit juice
– Eggplant juice
– Grape juice
– Garlic juice
– Hot pepper juice
– Jackfruit juice
– Lettuce juice
– Lychee juice
– Lemon juice
– Melon juice
– Peach juice
– Papaya juice
– Okra juice
– Pear juice
– Pea juice
– Rambutan juice
– Snake fruit juice
|Noah
|– Durian
– Clam chowder
– Gnocchi
– Sushi
– Roasted mushroom
– Sunny-side-up egg
|– Flower bouquet
|Pablo
|– Cauliflower casserole
– Fried rice
– Pizza
– Pumpkin pie
– Maple syrup
– Sweet potato poutine
– Pickled artichokes
– Pickled beets
– Pickled bamboo shoots
– Pickled bell peppers
– Pickled bok choy
– Pickled black beauty eggplant
– Pickled brussels sprouts
– Pickled cauliflower
– Pickled carrots
– Pickled celery
– Pickled corn
– Pickled chard
– Pickled cucumber
– Pickled eggplant
– Pickled ginger
– Pickled garlic
– Pickled ginseng
– Pickled kale
– Pickled lettuce
– Pickled okra
– Pickled potato
– Pickled peas
– Pickled red cabbage
– Pickled radishes
– Pickled shallots
– Pickles watercress
– Pickled turnips
|Rafael
|– Onyx
– Sashimi
|– Coconut
|Raj
|– Apple pie
– Coffee
– Coffee beans
– Donuts
– Green tea
– Gesha coffee
– Gesha coffee beans
– Tea leaves
|– Coconut
|Scott
|– Egg custard
– Falafel
– Giant stingray
– Mayonnaise
– Earth geode
-Water geode
– Wind geode
– Fire geode
– Mystery geode
– Red king arowana
– Yellow moray eel
|– Amaranth
– Tea leaves
– Turnips
|Suki
|– Diamonds
– Green Smoothie
– Minced jackfruit pie
|Surya
|– Herbed tempeh
– Melon
– Lodeh
– Pufferfish
– Wild mushroom polenta
|Theo
|– Fish taco
– Giant stingray
– Green sawfish
– Monkfish
– Octopus
– Yellow moray eel
– Whole coconut drink
|Wakuu
|– Chocolate chip muffins
– Cenil
– Salmon
– Vegan taco
|Yuri
|– Chocolate chip muffin
– Fish Sandwich
– Frogfish
– Green curry
– Lobster
– Red curry
– Spicy sauerkraut
|Zarah
|– Azurite
– Hummus
– Grilled fish
– Rambutan
-Serpentine
|Miranjani
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Semeru
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Denali
|Unknown
|Unknown
Coral Island officially launched (version 1.0) on Nov. 14 with three new romance options: Miranjani, Semeru, and Denali. We’ll update this article when we uncover their birthdays and favorite and liked gifts.
There are also universally loved and liked gifts you can give to the villagers. However, every gift has multiple exceptions, so I find it easier to gift the romance options their character-specific loved or liked items and sell or save my other items for a rainy day.
This is everything you need to know about your romance options in Coral Island and the best gifts you can give them.