How to download and play the TRIBES 3: Rivals demo

TRIBES 3: Rivals is a team-based first person shooter that emphasizes mobility, class-based skill usage, and tactical play. Before its eventual 2024 release, prospective TRIBES 3: Rivals players can demo the game.

TRIBES 3: Rivals draws from old school, objective-based shooters. Although modeled after FPS games of the past, Prophecy Games keeps the gameplay high octane with items such as the jetpack and skis propelling your movement.

If you are a fan of Halo, Quake, Team Fortress 2, or any similar shooter title, then the TRIBES 3: Rivals demo might be worth a shot. Here’s everything that you need to know to download the demo for TRIBES 3: Rivals.

How to download the TRIBES 3: Rivals

Objective based gameplay is the focus in this upcoming FPS. Image by Prophecy Games.

You can play the TRIBES 3: Rivals demo for a limited time on Steam. The demo is only available for one week as it is part of the Steam Next Fest event. The TRIBES 3: Rivals demo opened on Feb. 5 and will end on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

To get to the TRIBES 3: Rivals demo, all you need to do is type the game’s name into the search bar and visit the page. Underneath the image should be an option to download the playable demo, so long as you visit the game’s page during this week long window. All you need to do is follow through with the game download and wait until its time to jump into TRIBES 3: Rivals. Alongside the demo and gameplay trailer, Prophecy Games also dropped a substantial demo patch.

The demo patch notably includes a time trial and shooting range for players to practice their aim and skills outside of combat. Other quality-of-life items such as an AFK kick timer and minor glitches were also addressed in this initial update.

It is still unknown exactly whenever the full game will release, but for now, players can try out TRIBES 3: Rivals for a limited time.