Best shooter games of 2023

In a year in which adventure games and RPGs have reigned supreme, shooters have also had a very strong 2023. To celebrate this, we’ve put together a list of the best first-person shooter and third-person shooter titles of 2023.

It’s been an interesting year for the shooter genre. While the usual live-service suspects continue to evolve, like Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, and CoD, there has also been plenty of single-player action in the firing line.

A broad spectrum of shooters have populated 2023. This year has been filled with stunning remakes and remasters, long-awaited sequels and even newcomers. So let’s get locked and loaded and fire through our best shooters of 2023 list.

Metroid Prime Remastered

Is that a Metroid, in Metroid? | Image via Nintendo.

While the world waits with bated breath for an update on Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo did a good deed by announcing Metroid Prime Remastered during the Feb. 8, 2023, Nintendo Direct presentation—and then launching it on the same day. The Metroid Prime games somehow eluded my childhood, meaning this was my first real taste this year, and boy, did I love it. Gameplay that hasn’t aged a day, a mesmeric soundtrack, and a stunning world make me desperate for Metroid Prime 2 Remastered.

Atomic Heart

A bit more polish and a stronger protagonist are needed for a sequel. | Image via Mundfish.

This is the only new IP on this list, which is indicative of how cautious developers are to enter the shooter market right now. Atomic Heart is highly enjoyable and features some of the most visually impressive boss battles I’ve seen for some time. The package is let down by an awful protagonist and a couple of questionable design choices, but there is definitely something there with Atomic Heart. A sequel could very well help the game stand on its own two feet and escape the overhanging Bioshock shadow.

Quake II

We need more modern-day shooters like this. | Image via MachineGames.

Another remaster and another shooter I only got to savor for the first time in 2023. I did play Quake I remastered in 2021, but this felt like a level above. The more gothic-centric vibe of the first game is gone in Quake II, and it actually feels closer to old-school DOOM with its space-orientated theme. As usual, the gunplay and level design are top-notch, as I’d expect, and any shooter fan is doing themself a disservice by not playing Quake II.

Dead Island 2

Sir, I have no change for you. | Image via Dambuster Studios.

In the mainline chronology, 10 years separates Dead Island: Riptide and Dead Island 2. So, it’s been a long wait for die-hard fans, but one I feel was worth it. As a sufferer of open-world fatigue, Dead Island 2‘s compartmentalized map littered with dense play areas ticks all the boxes. The damage system is grotesque and gory (more of that, please), and the weapons are fun. It’s not a story that will trouble the Narrative of the Year award anytime soon, but that’s not why you play Dead Island 2.

Dead Space

This is how you do a remake. | Image via Motive Studio.

Our first fully-fledged remake, I can’t tell you how happy I was to play my favorite horror game again. The original Dead Space made a 16-year-old Andrew (Necro)morph into a ball and fear dark corridors. There was just something so overtly disturbing about it. Thankfully, I felt safe in the hands of Isaac Clarke. The Dead Space Remake recaptures all the magic and brings some of the more bland 2008 environments to life in stunning detail. The dismemberment system is still ahead of its time, and the less said about the chilling soundtrack, the better.

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike’s popularity shows no signs of stopping thanks to CS2. | Image via Valve.

While I’ve never been much of a PC player, I have dabbled in Counter-Strike before—specifically, Source. It’s easy to see why everyone has was so hyped for Counter-Strike 2 to replace CS:GO.

Dot Esports’ very own Leonardo Biazzi had this to say about Counter-Strike 2: “What I enjoy the most in CS2 is the beautiful graphics and new mechanics that have been introduced, like breaking Smoke Grenades. I’ve been playing Counter-Strike for over 15 years, and while I’m amazed there are new strats to learn every day, I’m also happy I can gather my childhood friends at home and play like we used to in the 2000s as a lot of things have stayed the same.”

Resident Evil 4

He is a Gigante pain in Leon’s backside. | Image via Capcom.

Another entry, another remake. However, any talk of stifled creativity or lack of innovation in the genre goes straight out of the window with this one, as Resident Evil 4 is a legendary horror shooter that broke ground with its over-the-shoulder camera, engaging story, and tight mix of action, horror, and puzzles. The Resi 2 remake was incredible, we were all left disappointed with the Resi 3 remake, but 2023’s Resident Evil 4 remake hit me with a double-barreled buckshot of nostalgia and refinement.

Remnant II

A great story-based, multiplayer fix. Image via Gunfire Games.

The first Remnant was a surprise hit in many ways, shifting several million copies. Now, 2023 has brought about Remnant II—and its success is less of a shock. Seamlessly blending third-person shooter mechanics and Soulsike elements, Remnant II is ambitious and accomplishes its goals.

Dot Esports’ Jason Toro had this to say Gunfire Games’ sequel: “Remnant II has flexible and enjoyable RPG elements to make every character build feel unique. It’s an intense shooter with unforgiving bosses, punishing basic enemies, and you must rely on all your defensive options to stay alive in all combat situations. The world is fascinating, and the gameplay loop is great, with a story strong enough to endure the randomly generated worlds.”

Payday 3

Payday 3 will steal many hours from fans. | Image via Starbreeze Studios.

While it had a shaky launch, patches have, and will, help to stabilize Payday 3. It looks to retain all that thieving goodness the franchise has become known for and is on track to make some serious bank.

Our own Pedro Peres has more insight into Payday 3‘s qualities: “Payday 3 is a great change of pace from the shooters I’m used to playing with my friends. It gives us a multitude of tools and skills to execute a heist—we can hack cameras, sneak around, or just go in guns blazing. Executing it to perfection is exhilarating, and the threat of an alarm going off due to a mistake hangs over you head for an extra thrill.”