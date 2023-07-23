How to cure Root Rot in Remnant 2

Players in Remnant 2 will become afflicted with status conditions on their adventures that can seriously derail their progress, one of which is Root Rot.

Status effects in Remnant 2 build up until a player is afflicted by a full status condition, which inflicts serious harm unless they are cured, and can stack multiple times to issue further damage.

While exploring the world of Yaesha, one particular status effect will appear a lot during a playthrough, which makes knowing how to cure Root Rot a crucial piece of information.

Root Rot occurs when standing in clouds of red smoke for too long and, though it won’t damage you directly, it results in players stopping and coughing—which makes you unable to complete any other action. Pro-tip, when your character starts to cough from the Root Rot, you can roll to break the coughing animation and get back to normal movement quicker.

Thankfully, curing Root Rot in Remnant 2 is not too difficult or expensive.

Where to find items to cure Root Rot in Remnant 2

Most status effects in Remnant 2 can be cured with specific cleansers from Doc Norah, which are purchasable for scrap.

For Root Rot, the cleanser required is the Oilskin Balm. Not only does this item cure Root Rot, but it also boosts Blight Resistance by 25 percent for 10 minutes.

Oilskin Balm requires 100 scrap to purchase, which players should always have at their disposal as scrap is the main currency in Remnant 2 and can be collected by defeating enemies, opening chests, and completing quests. If you are struggling to find some Oilskin Balm, check your inventory for armor pieces that offer resistance against Blight, as it will protect you from the status building up in the first place.

Playing on higher difficulties may provide more of a challenge but the flip-side is greater rewards, meaning more scrap at your disposal to use against status effects like Root Rot.

Players need to make sure they have a steady supply of scrap in order to be able to cure any status effect they endure, with regular visits to Doc Norah being crucial.

