Ginger Island is one of the more lategame islands in Stardew Valley and the home of several NPCs and quests. Most of the quests here are straightforward, but The Pirate’s Wife Quest can be tricky to complete because you need to find Birdie’s husband’s keepsake then progress through a series of tedious exchanges to complete the quest—eventually.

How to start the Pirate’s Wife Quest in Stardew Valley

To start the Pirate’s Wife Quest in Stardew Valley, you must first head to Ginger Island, a lategame island that’s unlocked by completing the following steps:

Complete either the Community Center bundles. This took me quite a while to complete, so you may be unable to get to Ginger Island in the early or mid stages of the game. Repair Willy’s Boat with the below materials. By doing so, you can pay him 1,000 gold to take you to Ginger Island. Five Iridium Bars Five Battery Packs 200 Hardwood.

Because you won’t be able to unlock Ginger Island immediately if you’re new to Stardew Valley or have only been playing for a short while, you have some time to get the materials to fix Willy’s boat.

To get the materials, I collected Hardwood every day, mined for Iridium Ore on occasion to make my own bars, and whenever there was a thunderstorm, I made sure my Lightning Rods were ready to go so I could get my battery pack. And, if you’re particularly lucky, you may find them for sale at the Traveling Cart.

Once you’re on the island, you must then unlock the western side of Ginger Island by completing these easy steps:

Getting 10 Golden Walnuts Give the 10 Golden Walnuts to the parrot near the giant sleeping turtle. The turtle will move, and you can enter the island’s western side.

To find Birdie, head toward the hut that resembles a stumpy tree with a face on the left of the map, and you’ll see her fishing right to her home.

Birdie can be found to the very left of the map. Image via ConcernedApe

To start the quest, talk to Birdie, who asks you to find the locket her husband had, and she gives you a War Momento to get it.

How to complete the Pirate’s Wife Quest: Finding Birdie’s Husband’s Locket

To complete the Pirate’s Wife quest, you will use the War Momento in a series of consecutive exchanges with specific NPCs in Pelican Town to obtain Birdie’s Husband’s Keepsake—his locket.

Once you’ve returned to Pelican Town, ensure you’re holding the War Momento and all the other items you’ll exchange it for as you complete the exchanges in the table below. Otherwise, you won’t trigger the necessary prompts.

Item you must hold NPC to give it to What you’ll get War Memento Kent Gourmet Tomato Salt Gourmet Tomato Salt Gus Stardew Valley Rose Stardew Valley Rose Sandy Advanced TV Remote Advanced TV Remote George Arctic Shard Arctic Shard Wizard Wriggling Worm Wriggling Worm Willy Pirate’s Locket

After this series of exchanges, you will eventually get the Pirate’s Locket from Willy. Once you have the locket, you can complete the quest by returning the locket to Birdie.

All Pirate’s Wife Quest rewards

After completing the Pirate’s Wife Quest, you will receive the recipe for Fairy Dust and Five Golden Walnuts.

While it may not seem like much, the Fairy Dust recipe can produce Fairy Dust, which can be used on your machines so they automatically finish producing their items.

It’s awesome, right?

