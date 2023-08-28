How to complete the Open the Door quest in Palia and solve the riddles

In Palia, you start the Open The Door quest when you have reached friendship level three with Jina and completed her previous quests. But you’ll need to solve a few riddles in order to complete it.

Upon reaching friendship level three with her, you will receive a letter in the mail from Jina. She will inform you that she has located the other half of the key from the previous quest, as well as the door to which it belongs, but there’s a catch—as there usually is in these types of situations.

Get ready to figure out some puzzles. And if you need help, we have you covered below.

You know you wanna get through that door. Image via Singularity Six

How to solve the first Open the Door riddle in Palia

Once you’ve gotten the letter, pay a visit to Jina at the Mirror Pond Ruins and talk to her to receive your first riddle:



“There is a house. One enters it knowing all and leaves it knowing nothing.”

The answer to the first riddle is option number two: a school. Once you’ve given Jina the answer, wait one in-game day to proceed to the second riddle.

How to solve the second Open the Door riddle in Palia

The second riddle will be given to you in the form of an email from Jina. After speaking to her, you will receive the following riddle:

“The key you hold shows a thirst for knowledge, but the next clue for entering these hallowed doors requires a thirst for something more.”

Discuss with Jina, and once more select the second option as your answer, the one that involves thirst and water. This will cause both of you to reach the decision of searching for water sources in the area.

Head to the fountain in the center of Kilima Village and look for one of the triangular shapes on the outside, one of which will have an interactive Old Inscription. Read it to advance while getting a clue for the third riddle.

How to solve the third Open the Door riddle in Palia

The third and final riddle reads as follows:

“In figuring out the clue rests in this fountain, you deserve much congratulations. But gaining entrance to the library requires passing but one final test. You must find a stone that represents the sands of time. Slip that gem into the hilt of your key, and you shall have your revelry.”

To find this stone—which is actually a pearl—you will need to make your way to Bahari Bay and head to either Lighthouse Lagoon, Coral Shores, or Beachcomber Cove. Here, you will need to keep opening Unopened Oysters.

Unopened Oysters can be found in both sandy areas and shallow water in the three mentioned regions. They will glow and hum like other gatherable items when you are close to them. You will have to continue opening Oysters until you find a Pearl, which will then update your quest.

Now, head to Jina to insert the pearl in the key. For completing the riddle, Jina gives you 25 Spice Sprouts, while you also earn 25 Renown, the key, and increased friendship with her.

