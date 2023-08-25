All crafting recipes in Palia

A big part of the cozy MMO Palia is crafting the gear you’ll use for farming, fishing, mining, and all the furniture you’ll use to decorate your unique home in Kilima Village. For all that, you’ll need the recipes.
Recipes will unlock better versions of your gear, allow you to build sawmills, smelters, and seed collectors, and tell you what material you need to build anything in Palia. They are essential to help you grow as a player and will require more materials the better they are.
We’ll present all recipes currently available in Palia to help you prepare for what’s to come in your journey.
Furniture recipes work differently from other skill recipes, like foraging or mining, since you can discover them by crafting more furniture of that style. All you need to learn all recipes from a determined style of furniture is to buy one recipe from Tish and start building.
If you buy the Homestead Cozy Chair, for example, and craft it at home, the game will give you the option to choose between three pieces of furniture of the Homestead style. The options will appear in bubbles and you can only know the furniture by its shadow.
You won’t be able to buy all furniture options with Tish unless you follow this method. She only offers bigger furniture such as beds, tables, chairs, and dresses, but you can’t buy recipes for teacups, lamps, and smaller decorations.
We’ll update this list as we unlock recipes for all furniture styles. Here are all the furniture recipes in Palia:
Log Cabin style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Makeshift Tent
25 Sapwood, and 15 Plant Fiber.
Log Cabin Planter
Three Chapaa Fur, 15 Plant Fiber, and three Sundrop Lily.
Log Cabin Wall Decor
Five Sapwood, 10 Plant Fiber, and one Sundrop Lily.
Log Cabin Log Carrier
40 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Bed
35 Plant Fiber, 40 Plant Fiber, six Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Small Bench
15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Cabin Bookshelf
30 Sapwood, 30 Plant Fiber, six Stone, and three Chapaa Fur.
Log Cabin Armchair
20 Sapwood, 30 Plant Fiber, three Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Coffee Table
30 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Cabin Couch
35 Sapwood, 40 Plant Fiber, six Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Dining Chair
15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Dining Table
35 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wall Cabinet
20 Sapwood, and three Flint.
Log Cabin Nightstand
15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Folding Screen
25 Sapwood, 40 Plant Fiber, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Sideboard
45 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wall Clock
10 Sapwood, one Crustal Lake Lotus, and one Sundrop Lily.
Log Cabin Wall Shelf
15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wardrobe
45 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Chandelier
Five Sapwood, 20 Plant Fiber, eight Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Standing Lamp
15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Wall Lamp
Five Sapwood, 10 Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Large Bench
35 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Short Lamp
15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Fence 20x
20 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Garden Sernuk
25 Sapwood, ten Plant Fiber, and five Stone.
Log Cabin Stump Chair
25 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Cabin Stool
10 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Outdoor Lamp
15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Swing Gate
20 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Double Gate
40 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wall Torch
10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint.
Log Cabin Small Torch
10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint.
Log Cabin Large Torch
10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint.
Homestead style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Homestead Medium Bed
35 Sapwood Plank, 10 Fabric, 40 Plant Fiber.
Homestead Cozy Chair
12 Sapwood Plank.
Homestead Large Dresser
25 Sapwood Plank, one Copper Bar.
Homestead Nightstand
12 Sapwood Plank.
Homestead Wardrobe
40 Sapwood Plank, two Copper Bar.
Kilima style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Kilima Large Lantern
Three Sapwood Plank, 20 Plant Fiber, one Glass Bulb, and two Sundrop Lily.
Kilima Inn Dining Table
35 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.
Kilima Inn Dining Chair
15 Sapwood Plank.
Kilima Wheat Planter
10 Ceramic and four Wheat.
Kilima Fireplace Tools
Six Copper Bar.
Ranch style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Ranch House Floor Cabinet
30 Sapwood Plank, four Copper Bar, and three Ceramic.
Ranch House Nightstand
15 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.
Ranch House Dining Chair
15 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.
Ranch House Dining Table
35 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.
Industrial style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Industrial Dresser
30 Heartwood Plank and four Iron Bar.
Industrial Nightstand
15 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar.
Industrial Dining Chair
15 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar.
Industrial Dining Table
35 Heartwood Plank, four Iron Bar, and four Fabric.
Capital style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Capital Chic Nightstand
20 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar.
Capital Chic Wardrobe
40 Heartwood Plank and five Iron Bar.
Capital Chic Bed
30 Heartwood Plank, four Iron Bar, eight Silk, and 40 Plant Fiber.
Capital Chic Fern Planter
Three Iron Bar and two Sweet Leaf.
Ravenwood style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Ravenwood Large End Table
Five Iron Bar and two Heartwood Plank.
Ravenwood Candelabra
Nine Iron Bar.
Ravenwood Console Table
Eight Iron Bar, four Glass Pane, and six Heartwood Plank.
Bellflower style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Bellflower Armchair
15 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, one Emerald Carpet Moss, and 10 Stone Brick.
Bellflower Nightstand
10 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, and 10 Stone Brick.
Bellflower Wardrobe
40 Flow-Infused Plank, five Palium Bar, and 25 Stone Brick.
Bellflower Bed
30 Flow-Infused Plank, four Palium Bar, 12 Silk, and three Emerald Carpet Moss.
Moonstruck style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Moonstruck Bed
30 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, 12 Silk, and three Crystal Lake Lotus.
Moonstruck Nightstand
15 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, two Leather, and four Silk.
Moonstruck Dining Chair
15 Flow-Infused Plank, four Leather, and two Crystal Lake Lotus.
Dragontide style recipes
Item
Materials Required
Dragontide Bed
30 Flow-Infused Plank, six Palium Bar, 10 Silk, and 40 Plant Fiber.
Dragontide Armchair
15 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, and four Leather.
Dragontide Wardrobe
40 Flow-Infused Plank and six Palium Bar.
Dragontide Low End Table
10 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, and two Glass Pane.
All Gardening recipes in Palia
You can buy all gardening recipes with Badruu. Here are all the recipes you can get as you level up in gardening:
Item
Materials Required
Level
Price
Seed Collector
16 Saowood Plank, two Copper bar, six Ceramic, and 10 Plank Fiber.
Two
100
Standard Watering Can
One Makeshift Watering Can, 20 Sapwood Plank, and five Copper Bar.
Three
250
Standard Hoe
One Makeshift Hoe, 20 Sapwood Plank, five Copper Bar.
Four
500
QualityUp Fertilizer
One Bug, one Red Meat, and one Sundrop Lily.
Five
1,000
Fine Watering Can
One Standard Watering Can, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.
Six
1,500
Fine How
One Standard Hoe, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.
Seven
1,500
Preserves Jar
16 Heartwood Plank, tow Iron Bar, and six Fabric.
Eight
2,500
Exquisite Watering Can
One Fine Watering Can, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.
Nine
3,000
Exquisite Hoe
One Fine Hoe, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.
Nine
3,000
All Foraging recipes in Palia
Anything related to wood will fall under the foraging skill. Ashura is your guy when it comes to upgrading your foraging tools, and here are all the recipes he can sell you:
Item
Materials Required
Level
Price
Basic Sawmill
40 Sapwood, 12 Flint, and 20 Plant Fiber.
Two
100 Gold
Standard Axe
One Makeshift Axe, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar.
Three
250 Gold
Heartwood Plank
One Heartwood.
Four
500 Gold
Heavy Sawmill
One Basic Sawmill, 30 Heartwood Plank, eight Iron Bar, and 14 Ceramic.
Five
1,000 Gold
Fine Axe
One Standard Axe, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.
Six
1,500 Gold
Flow-Infused Plank
One Flow-Infused Wood.
Seven
2,000 Gold
Dowsing Rod
Six Coral, 10 Ceramic, and five Flint.
Eight
2,500 Gold
Exquisite Axe
One Fine Axe, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.
Nine
3,000 Gold
All Mining recipes in Palia
Hodari is responsible for introducing you to mining, he’ll provide you with everything related to that skill. Here’s all the mining gear and recipes you can get in Pailia:
Item
Materials Required
Level
Price
Basic Smelter
40 Stone, six Flint, and three Sernuk Hide.
Two
100 Gold
Copper Bar
Five Copper Ore.
Two
50 Gold
Ceramic
Two Clay.
Two
50 Gold
Standard Pick
One Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar.
Three
250 Gold
Iron Bar
Five Iron Ore.
Four
100 Gold
Repair Station
10 Copper Bar and six Stone Brick.
Four
500 Gold
Silver Bar
Five Silver Ore.
Four
250 Gold
Heavy Smelter
One Basic Smelter, 25 Stone Brick, six Iron Bar, and eight Leather.
Five
1,000 Gold
Fine Pick
One Standard Pick, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.
Six
1,500 Gold
Palium Bar
Five Palium Ore.
Six
500 Gold
Gold Bar
Five Gold Ore.
Seven
2,000 Gold
Ore Compass
One Silver Bar, one Iron Bar, and five Stone Brick.
Eight
2,500 Gold
Exquisite Pick
One Fine Pick, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.
Nine
3,000 Gold
All Hunting recipes in Palia
The different arrows and bows you’ll use for hunting in Palia are provided by Hassian, and although he may not be very welcoming, Tau is there to help. Here’s every hunting recipe you can get from Hassian in Palia:
Item
Materials Required
Level
Price
Makeshift Arrow
Five Sapwood and one Flint.
One
Free
Standard Arrow
Five Sapwood and one Copper Bar.
Two
100 Gold
Standard Bow
One Makeshift Bow, 20 Sapwood Plank, and five Copper Bar.
Three
250 Gold
Slowdown Arrow
Five Sapwood, one Copper Bar, and one Briar Daisy.
Four
500 Gold
Fine Arrow
Five Heartwood and one Iron Bar.
Five
1,000 Gold
Fine Bow
One Standard Bow, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.
Six
1,500 Gold
Dispel Arrow
One Flow-Infused Wood, one Iron Bar, and one Brightshroom.
Seven
2,000 Gold
Hunter’s Horn
One Elder Sernuk Antlers, three Chapaa Fur, and five Leather.
Eight
2,500 Gold
Exquisite Bow
One Fine Bow, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.
Nine
3,000
All bug catching recipes in Palia
Bug-catching can be fun if you aren’t scared of the little critters. Auni is the one who will try to convince you they are amazing creatures and will sell you all the recipes involving bug catching. Here’s the list of all the bug-catching recipes in Palia:
Item
Materials Required
Level
Price
Standard Smoke Bomb
One Clay and one Sundrop Lily.
One
Free
Standard Belt
One Makeshift Belt, four Leathers, and three Copper Bar.
Two
250 Gold
Sneaky Smoke Bomb
One Clay, one Sundrop Lily, and one Chapaa Fur.
Three
500 Gold
Sticky Smoke Bomb
One Clay, one Fabric, and one Sweet Leaf.
Four
1,000 Gold
Smoke Candle
One Red Meat, one Emerald Carpet Moss, and one Coral.
Five
1,000 Gold
Fine Belt
One Standard Belt, two Fabric, and three Iron Bar.
Six
1,500 Gold
Honey Lure
One Gold Bar, one Dragon’s Beard Peat, and four Apple.
Seven
2,000 Gold
Buzzy Jar
Any three Uncommon Bug, two Glass Bulb, and two Silk Thread.
Eight
2,500 Gold
Exquisite Belt
One Fine Belt, two Silk, and one Palium Bar.
Nine
3,000 Gold
Supreme Smoke Bomb
One Clay, one Pearl, and one Silk.
Nine
3,000 Gold
All Fishing recipes in Palia
One way of relaxing and becoming One in Palia is fishing and there are several recipes Einar can get you for the gear you can use and catch the rarest fish. Here’s every fishing recipe in Palia:
Item
Materials Required
Level
Price
Minor Rod Health Booster
20 Plant Fiber, one Copper Bar, and three Sernuk Hide.
Two
100 Gold
Standard Rod
One Makeshift Rod, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar.
Three
250 Gold
Worm Farm
12 Sapwood Plank, eight Stone Brick, four Copper Bar, and eight Leather.
Three
500 Gold
Fisherman’s Brew
One Emerald Carpet Moss and one Crystal Lake Lotus.
Five
1,000 Gold
Fine Rod
One Standard Rod, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.
Six
1,500 Gold
Glow Worm Farm
12 Flow-Infused Plank, eight Stone Brick, four Iron Bar, and eight Leather.
Seven
2,000 Gold
Tuning Fork
Any Rare Fish, three Glass Bulb, and one Copper Bar.
Eight
2,500 Gold
Exquisite Rod
One Fine Rod, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.
Nine
3,000 Gold
