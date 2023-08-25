All crafting recipes in Palia

A big part of the cozy MMO Palia is crafting the gear you’ll use for farming, fishing, mining, and all the furniture you’ll use to decorate your unique home in Kilima Village. For all that, you’ll need the recipes.

Recipes will unlock better versions of your gear, allow you to build sawmills, smelters, and seed collectors, and tell you what material you need to build anything in Palia. They are essential to help you grow as a player and will require more materials the better they are.

We’ll present all recipes currently available in Palia to help you prepare for what’s to come in your journey.

All furniture recipes in Palia

Furniture recipes work differently from other skill recipes, like foraging or mining, since you can discover them by crafting more furniture of that style. All you need to learn all recipes from a determined style of furniture is to buy one recipe from Tish and start building.

If you buy the Homestead Cozy Chair, for example, and craft it at home, the game will give you the option to choose between three pieces of furniture of the Homestead style. The options will appear in bubbles and you can only know the furniture by its shadow.

You won’t be able to buy all furniture options with Tish unless you follow this method. She only offers bigger furniture such as beds, tables, chairs, and dresses, but you can’t buy recipes for teacups, lamps, and smaller decorations.

We’ll update this list as we unlock recipes for all furniture styles. Here are all the furniture recipes in Palia:

Log Cabin style recipes

Item Materials Required Makeshift Tent 25 Sapwood, and 15 Plant Fiber. Log Cabin Planter Three Chapaa Fur, 15 Plant Fiber, and three Sundrop Lily. Log Cabin Wall Decor Five Sapwood, 10 Plant Fiber, and one Sundrop Lily. Log Cabin Log Carrier 40 Sapwood. Log Cabin Bed 35 Plant Fiber, 40 Plant Fiber, six Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss. Log Cabin Small Bench 15 Sapwood. Log Cabin Cabin Bookshelf 30 Sapwood, 30 Plant Fiber, six Stone, and three Chapaa Fur. Log Cabin Armchair 20 Sapwood, 30 Plant Fiber, three Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss. Log Cabin Coffee Table 30 Sapwood. Log Cabin Cabin Couch 35 Sapwood, 40 Plant Fiber, six Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss. Log Cabin Dining Chair 15 Sapwood. Log Cabin Dining Table 35 Sapwood. Log Cabin Wall Cabinet 20 Sapwood, and three Flint. Log Cabin Nightstand 15 Sapwood. Log Cabin Folding Screen 25 Sapwood, 40 Plant Fiber, and one Emerald Carpet Moss. Log Cabin Sideboard 45 Sapwood. Log Cabin Wall Clock 10 Sapwood, one Crustal Lake Lotus, and one Sundrop Lily. Log Cabin Wall Shelf 15 Sapwood. Log Cabin Wardrobe 45 Sapwood. Log Cabin Chandelier Five Sapwood, 20 Plant Fiber, eight Flint, and one Glass Bulb. Log Cabin Standing Lamp 15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb. Log Cabin Wall Lamp Five Sapwood, 10 Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb. Log Cabin Large Bench 35 Sapwood. Log Cabin Short Lamp 15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb. Log Cabin Fence 20x 20 Sapwood. Log Cabin Garden Sernuk 25 Sapwood, ten Plant Fiber, and five Stone. Log Cabin Stump Chair 25 Sapwood. Log Cabin Cabin Stool 10 Sapwood. Log Cabin Outdoor Lamp 15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb. Log Cabin Swing Gate 20 Sapwood. Log Cabin Double Gate 40 Sapwood. Log Cabin Wall Torch 10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint. Log Cabin Small Torch 10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint. Log Cabin Large Torch 10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint.

Homestead style recipes

Item Materials Required Homestead Medium Bed 35 Sapwood Plank, 10 Fabric, 40 Plant Fiber. Homestead Cozy Chair 12 Sapwood Plank. Homestead Large Dresser 25 Sapwood Plank, one Copper Bar. Homestead Nightstand 12 Sapwood Plank. Homestead Wardrobe 40 Sapwood Plank, two Copper Bar.

Kilima style recipes

Item Materials Required Kilima Large Lantern Three Sapwood Plank, 20 Plant Fiber, one Glass Bulb, and two Sundrop Lily. Kilima Inn Dining Table 35 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar. Kilima Inn Dining Chair 15 Sapwood Plank. Kilima Wheat Planter 10 Ceramic and four Wheat. Kilima Fireplace Tools Six Copper Bar.

Ranch style recipes

Item Materials Required Ranch House Floor Cabinet 30 Sapwood Plank, four Copper Bar, and three Ceramic. Ranch House Nightstand 15 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar. Ranch House Dining Chair 15 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar. Ranch House Dining Table 35 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.

Industrial style recipes

Item Materials Required Industrial Dresser 30 Heartwood Plank and four Iron Bar. Industrial Nightstand 15 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar. Industrial Dining Chair 15 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar. Industrial Dining Table 35 Heartwood Plank, four Iron Bar, and four Fabric.

Capital style recipes

Item Materials Required Capital Chic Nightstand 20 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar. Capital Chic Wardrobe 40 Heartwood Plank and five Iron Bar. Capital Chic Bed 30 Heartwood Plank, four Iron Bar, eight Silk, and 40 Plant Fiber. Capital Chic Fern Planter Three Iron Bar and two Sweet Leaf.

Ravenwood style recipes

Item Materials Required Ravenwood Large End Table Five Iron Bar and two Heartwood Plank. Ravenwood Candelabra Nine Iron Bar. Ravenwood Console Table Eight Iron Bar, four Glass Pane, and six Heartwood Plank.

Bellflower style recipes

Item Materials Required Bellflower Armchair 15 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, one Emerald Carpet Moss, and 10 Stone Brick. Bellflower Nightstand 10 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, and 10 Stone Brick. Bellflower Wardrobe 40 Flow-Infused Plank, five Palium Bar, and 25 Stone Brick. Bellflower Bed 30 Flow-Infused Plank, four Palium Bar, 12 Silk, and three Emerald Carpet Moss.

Moonstruck style recipes

Item Materials Required Moonstruck Bed 30 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, 12 Silk, and three Crystal Lake Lotus. Moonstruck Nightstand 15 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, two Leather, and four Silk. Moonstruck Dining Chair 15 Flow-Infused Plank, four Leather, and two Crystal Lake Lotus.

Dragontide style recipes

Item Materials Required Dragontide Bed 30 Flow-Infused Plank, six Palium Bar, 10 Silk, and 40 Plant Fiber. Dragontide Armchair 15 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, and four Leather. Dragontide Wardrobe 40 Flow-Infused Plank and six Palium Bar. Dragontide Low End Table 10 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, and two Glass Pane.

All Gardening recipes in Palia

You can buy all gardening recipes with Badruu. Here are all the recipes you can get as you level up in gardening:

Item Materials Required Level Price Seed Collector 16 Saowood Plank, two Copper bar, six Ceramic, and 10 Plank Fiber. Two 100 Standard Watering Can One Makeshift Watering Can, 20 Sapwood Plank, and five Copper Bar. Three 250 Standard Hoe One Makeshift Hoe, 20 Sapwood Plank, five Copper Bar. Four 500 QualityUp Fertilizer One Bug, one Red Meat, and one Sundrop Lily. Five 1,000 Fine Watering Can One Standard Watering Can, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar. Six 1,500 Fine How One Standard Hoe, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar. Seven 1,500 Preserves Jar 16 Heartwood Plank, tow Iron Bar, and six Fabric. Eight 2,500 Exquisite Watering Can One Fine Watering Can, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar. Nine 3,000 Exquisite Hoe One Fine Hoe, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar. Nine 3,000

All Foraging recipes in Palia

Anything related to wood will fall under the foraging skill. Ashura is your guy when it comes to upgrading your foraging tools, and here are all the recipes he can sell you:

Item Materials Required Level Price Basic Sawmill 40 Sapwood, 12 Flint, and 20 Plant Fiber. Two 100 Gold Standard Axe One Makeshift Axe, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar. Three 250 Gold Heartwood Plank One Heartwood. Four 500 Gold Heavy Sawmill One Basic Sawmill, 30 Heartwood Plank, eight Iron Bar, and 14 Ceramic. Five 1,000 Gold Fine Axe One Standard Axe, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar. Six 1,500 Gold Flow-Infused Plank One Flow-Infused Wood. Seven 2,000 Gold Dowsing Rod Six Coral, 10 Ceramic, and five Flint. Eight 2,500 Gold Exquisite Axe One Fine Axe, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar. Nine 3,000 Gold

All Mining recipes in Palia

Hodari is responsible for introducing you to mining, he’ll provide you with everything related to that skill. Here’s all the mining gear and recipes you can get in Pailia:

Item Materials Required Level Price Basic Smelter 40 Stone, six Flint, and three Sernuk Hide. Two 100 Gold Copper Bar Five Copper Ore. Two 50 Gold Ceramic Two Clay. Two 50 Gold Standard Pick One Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar. Three 250 Gold Iron Bar Five Iron Ore. Four 100 Gold Repair Station 10 Copper Bar and six Stone Brick. Four 500 Gold Silver Bar Five Silver Ore. Four 250 Gold Heavy Smelter One Basic Smelter, 25 Stone Brick, six Iron Bar, and eight Leather. Five 1,000 Gold Fine Pick One Standard Pick, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar. Six 1,500 Gold Palium Bar Five Palium Ore. Six 500 Gold Gold Bar Five Gold Ore. Seven 2,000 Gold Ore Compass One Silver Bar, one Iron Bar, and five Stone Brick. Eight 2,500 Gold Exquisite Pick One Fine Pick, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar. Nine 3,000 Gold

All Hunting recipes in Palia

The different arrows and bows you’ll use for hunting in Palia are provided by Hassian, and although he may not be very welcoming, Tau is there to help. Here’s every hunting recipe you can get from Hassian in Palia:

Item Materials Required Level Price Makeshift Arrow Five Sapwood and one Flint. One Free Standard Arrow Five Sapwood and one Copper Bar. Two 100 Gold Standard Bow One Makeshift Bow, 20 Sapwood Plank, and five Copper Bar. Three 250 Gold Slowdown Arrow Five Sapwood, one Copper Bar, and one Briar Daisy. Four 500 Gold Fine Arrow Five Heartwood and one Iron Bar. Five 1,000 Gold Fine Bow One Standard Bow, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar. Six 1,500 Gold Dispel Arrow One Flow-Infused Wood, one Iron Bar, and one Brightshroom. Seven 2,000 Gold Hunter’s Horn One Elder Sernuk Antlers, three Chapaa Fur, and five Leather. Eight 2,500 Gold Exquisite Bow One Fine Bow, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar. Nine 3,000

All bug catching recipes in Palia

Bug-catching can be fun if you aren’t scared of the little critters. Auni is the one who will try to convince you they are amazing creatures and will sell you all the recipes involving bug catching. Here’s the list of all the bug-catching recipes in Palia:

Item Materials Required Level Price Standard Smoke Bomb One Clay and one Sundrop Lily. One Free Standard Belt One Makeshift Belt, four Leathers, and three Copper Bar. Two 250 Gold Sneaky Smoke Bomb One Clay, one Sundrop Lily, and one Chapaa Fur. Three 500 Gold Sticky Smoke Bomb One Clay, one Fabric, and one Sweet Leaf. Four 1,000 Gold Smoke Candle One Red Meat, one Emerald Carpet Moss, and one Coral. Five 1,000 Gold Fine Belt One Standard Belt, two Fabric, and three Iron Bar. Six 1,500 Gold Honey Lure One Gold Bar, one Dragon’s Beard Peat, and four Apple. Seven 2,000 Gold Buzzy Jar Any three Uncommon Bug, two Glass Bulb, and two Silk Thread. Eight 2,500 Gold Exquisite Belt One Fine Belt, two Silk, and one Palium Bar. Nine 3,000 Gold Supreme Smoke Bomb One Clay, one Pearl, and one Silk. Nine 3,000 Gold

All Fishing recipes in Palia

One way of relaxing and becoming One in Palia is fishing and there are several recipes Einar can get you for the gear you can use and catch the rarest fish. Here’s every fishing recipe in Palia:

Item Materials Required Level Price Minor Rod Health Booster 20 Plant Fiber, one Copper Bar, and three Sernuk Hide. Two 100 Gold Standard Rod One Makeshift Rod, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar. Three 250 Gold Worm Farm 12 Sapwood Plank, eight Stone Brick, four Copper Bar, and eight Leather. Three 500 Gold Fisherman’s Brew One Emerald Carpet Moss and one Crystal Lake Lotus. Five 1,000 Gold Fine Rod One Standard Rod, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar. Six 1,500 Gold Glow Worm Farm 12 Flow-Infused Plank, eight Stone Brick, four Iron Bar, and eight Leather. Seven 2,000 Gold Tuning Fork Any Rare Fish, three Glass Bulb, and one Copper Bar. Eight 2,500 Gold Exquisite Rod One Fine Rod, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar. Nine 3,000 Gold

