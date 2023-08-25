All crafting recipes in Palia

You'll unlock new recipes as you level up.

A big part of the cozy MMO Palia is crafting the gear you’ll use for farming, fishing, mining, and all the furniture you’ll use to decorate your unique home in Kilima Village. For all that, you’ll need the recipes.

Recipes will unlock better versions of your gear, allow you to build sawmills, smelters, and seed collectors, and tell you what material you need to build anything in Palia. They are essential to help you grow as a player and will require more materials the better they are.

We’ll present all recipes currently available in Palia to help you prepare for what’s to come in your journey.

All furniture recipes in Palia

Furniture recipes work differently from other skill recipes, like foraging or mining, since you can discover them by crafting more furniture of that style. All you need to learn all recipes from a determined style of furniture is to buy one recipe from Tish and start building.

If you buy the Homestead Cozy Chair, for example, and craft it at home, the game will give you the option to choose between three pieces of furniture of the Homestead style. The options will appear in bubbles and you can only know the furniture by its shadow.

You won’t be able to buy all furniture options with Tish unless you follow this method. She only offers bigger furniture such as beds, tables, chairs, and dresses, but you can’t buy recipes for teacups, lamps, and smaller decorations.

We’ll update this list as we unlock recipes for all furniture styles. Here are all the furniture recipes in Palia:

Log Cabin style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Makeshift Tent25 Sapwood, and 15 Plant Fiber.
Log Cabin PlanterThree Chapaa Fur, 15 Plant Fiber, and three Sundrop Lily.
Log Cabin Wall DecorFive Sapwood, 10 Plant Fiber, and one Sundrop Lily.
Log Cabin Log Carrier40 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Bed35 Plant Fiber, 40 Plant Fiber, six Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Small Bench15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Cabin Bookshelf30 Sapwood, 30 Plant Fiber, six Stone, and three Chapaa Fur.
Log Cabin Armchair20 Sapwood, 30 Plant Fiber, three Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Coffee Table30 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Cabin Couch35 Sapwood, 40 Plant Fiber, six Chapaa Fur, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Dining Chair15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Dining Table35 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wall Cabinet20 Sapwood, and three Flint.
Log Cabin Nightstand15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Folding Screen25 Sapwood, 40 Plant Fiber, and one Emerald Carpet Moss.
Log Cabin Sideboard45 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wall Clock 10 Sapwood, one Crustal Lake Lotus, and one Sundrop Lily.
Log Cabin Wall Shelf15 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wardrobe45 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Chandelier Five Sapwood, 20 Plant Fiber, eight Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Standing Lamp15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Wall LampFive Sapwood, 10 Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Large Bench35 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Short Lamp15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Fence 20x20 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Garden Sernuk25 Sapwood, ten Plant Fiber, and five Stone.
Log Cabin Stump Chair 25 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Cabin Stool10 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Outdoor Lamp15 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, three Flint, and one Glass Bulb.
Log Cabin Swing Gate20 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Double Gate40 Sapwood.
Log Cabin Wall Torch10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint.
Log Cabin Small Torch10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint.
Log Cabin Large Torch10 Sapwood, five Plant Fiber, and one Flint.

Homestead style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Homestead Medium Bed35 Sapwood Plank, 10 Fabric, 40 Plant Fiber.
Homestead Cozy Chair12 Sapwood Plank.
Homestead Large Dresser25 Sapwood Plank, one Copper Bar.
Homestead Nightstand12 Sapwood Plank.
Homestead Wardrobe40 Sapwood Plank, two Copper Bar.

Kilima style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Kilima Large LanternThree Sapwood Plank, 20 Plant Fiber, one Glass Bulb, and two Sundrop Lily.
Kilima Inn Dining Table35 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.
Kilima Inn Dining Chair15 Sapwood Plank.
Kilima Wheat Planter10 Ceramic and four Wheat.
Kilima Fireplace ToolsSix Copper Bar.

Ranch style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Ranch House Floor Cabinet30 Sapwood Plank, four Copper Bar, and three Ceramic.
Ranch House Nightstand15 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.
Ranch House Dining Chair15 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.
Ranch House Dining Table35 Sapwood Plank and two Copper Bar.

Industrial style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Industrial Dresser30 Heartwood Plank and four Iron Bar.
Industrial Nightstand15 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar.
Industrial Dining Chair15 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar.
Industrial Dining Table35 Heartwood Plank, four Iron Bar, and four Fabric.

Capital style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Capital Chic Nightstand20 Heartwood Plank and two Iron Bar.
Capital Chic Wardrobe40 Heartwood Plank and five Iron Bar.
Capital Chic Bed30 Heartwood Plank, four Iron Bar, eight Silk, and 40 Plant Fiber.
Capital Chic Fern PlanterThree Iron Bar and two Sweet Leaf.

Ravenwood style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Ravenwood Large End TableFive Iron Bar and two Heartwood Plank.
Ravenwood CandelabraNine Iron Bar.
Ravenwood Console TableEight Iron Bar, four Glass Pane, and six Heartwood Plank.

Bellflower style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Bellflower Armchair15 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, one Emerald Carpet Moss, and 10 Stone Brick.
Bellflower Nightstand10 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, and 10 Stone Brick.
Bellflower Wardrobe40 Flow-Infused Plank, five Palium Bar, and 25 Stone Brick.
Bellflower Bed30 Flow-Infused Plank, four Palium Bar, 12 Silk, and three Emerald Carpet Moss.

Moonstruck style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Moonstruck Bed30 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, 12 Silk, and three Crystal Lake Lotus.
Moonstruck Nightstand15 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, two Leather, and four Silk.
Moonstruck Dining Chair15 Flow-Infused Plank, four Leather, and two Crystal Lake Lotus.

Dragontide style recipes

ItemMaterials Required
Dragontide Bed30 Flow-Infused Plank, six Palium Bar, 10 Silk, and 40 Plant Fiber.
Dragontide Armchair15 Flow-Infused Plank, two Palium Bar, and four Leather.
Dragontide Wardrobe40 Flow-Infused Plank and six Palium Bar.
Dragontide Low End Table10 Flow-Infused Plank, one Palium Bar, and two Glass Pane.

All Gardening recipes in Palia

You can buy all gardening recipes with Badruu. Here are all the recipes you can get as you level up in gardening:

ItemMaterials RequiredLevelPrice
Seed Collector16 Saowood Plank, two Copper bar, six Ceramic, and 10 Plank Fiber.Two100
Standard Watering CanOne Makeshift Watering Can, 20 Sapwood Plank, and five Copper Bar.Three250
Standard HoeOne Makeshift Hoe, 20 Sapwood Plank, five Copper Bar.Four500
QualityUp FertilizerOne Bug, one Red Meat, and one Sundrop Lily.Five1,000
Fine Watering CanOne Standard Watering Can, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.Six1,500
Fine HowOne Standard Hoe, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.Seven1,500
Preserves Jar16 Heartwood Plank, tow Iron Bar, and six Fabric.Eight2,500
Exquisite Watering CanOne Fine Watering Can, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.Nine3,000
Exquisite HoeOne Fine Hoe, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.Nine3,000

All Foraging recipes in Palia

Anything related to wood will fall under the foraging skill. Ashura is your guy when it comes to upgrading your foraging tools, and here are all the recipes he can sell you:

ItemMaterials RequiredLevelPrice
Basic Sawmill40 Sapwood, 12 Flint, and 20 Plant Fiber.Two100 Gold
Standard AxeOne Makeshift Axe, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar.Three250 Gold
Heartwood PlankOne Heartwood.Four500 Gold
Heavy SawmillOne Basic Sawmill, 30 Heartwood Plank, eight Iron Bar, and 14 Ceramic.Five1,000 Gold
Fine AxeOne Standard Axe, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.Six1,500 Gold
Flow-Infused PlankOne Flow-Infused Wood.Seven2,000 Gold
Dowsing RodSix Coral, 10 Ceramic, and five Flint.Eight2,500 Gold
Exquisite AxeOne Fine Axe, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.Nine3,000 Gold

All Mining recipes in Palia

Hodari is responsible for introducing you to mining, he’ll provide you with everything related to that skill. Here’s all the mining gear and recipes you can get in Pailia:

ItemMaterials RequiredLevelPrice
Basic Smelter40 Stone, six Flint, and three Sernuk Hide.Two100 Gold
Copper BarFive Copper Ore.Two50 Gold
CeramicTwo Clay.Two50 Gold
Standard PickOne Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar.Three250 Gold
Iron BarFive Iron Ore.Four100 Gold
Repair Station10 Copper Bar and six Stone Brick.Four500 Gold
Silver BarFive Silver Ore.Four250 Gold
Heavy SmelterOne Basic Smelter, 25 Stone Brick, six Iron Bar, and eight Leather.Five1,000 Gold
Fine PickOne Standard Pick, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.Six1,500 Gold
Palium BarFive Palium Ore.Six500 Gold
Gold BarFive Gold Ore.Seven2,000 Gold
Ore CompassOne Silver Bar, one Iron Bar, and five Stone Brick.Eight2,500 Gold
Exquisite PickOne Fine Pick, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.Nine3,000 Gold

All Hunting recipes in Palia

The different arrows and bows you’ll use for hunting in Palia are provided by Hassian, and although he may not be very welcoming, Tau is there to help. Here’s every hunting recipe you can get from Hassian in Palia:

ItemMaterials RequiredLevelPrice
Makeshift ArrowFive Sapwood and one Flint.OneFree
Standard ArrowFive Sapwood and one Copper Bar.Two100 Gold
Standard BowOne Makeshift Bow, 20 Sapwood Plank, and five Copper Bar.Three250 Gold
Slowdown ArrowFive Sapwood, one Copper Bar, and one Briar Daisy.Four500 Gold
Fine ArrowFive Heartwood and one Iron Bar.Five1,000 Gold
Fine BowOne Standard Bow, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.Six1,500 Gold
Dispel ArrowOne Flow-Infused Wood, one Iron Bar, and one Brightshroom.Seven2,000 Gold
Hunter’s HornOne Elder Sernuk Antlers, three Chapaa Fur, and five Leather.Eight2,500 Gold
Exquisite BowOne Fine Bow, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.Nine3,000

All bug catching recipes in Palia

Bug-catching can be fun if you aren’t scared of the little critters. Auni is the one who will try to convince you they are amazing creatures and will sell you all the recipes involving bug catching. Here’s the list of all the bug-catching recipes in Palia:

ItemMaterials RequiredLevelPrice
Standard Smoke BombOne Clay and one Sundrop Lily.OneFree
Standard BeltOne Makeshift Belt, four Leathers, and three Copper Bar.Two250 Gold
Sneaky Smoke BombOne Clay, one Sundrop Lily, and one Chapaa Fur.Three500 Gold
Sticky Smoke BombOne Clay, one Fabric, and one Sweet Leaf.Four1,000 Gold
Smoke CandleOne Red Meat, one Emerald Carpet Moss, and one Coral.Five1,000 Gold
Fine BeltOne Standard Belt, two Fabric, and three Iron Bar.Six1,500 Gold
Honey LureOne Gold Bar, one Dragon’s Beard Peat, and four Apple.Seven2,000 Gold
Buzzy JarAny three Uncommon Bug, two Glass Bulb, and two Silk Thread.Eight2,500 Gold
Exquisite BeltOne Fine Belt, two Silk, and one Palium Bar.Nine3,000 Gold
Supreme Smoke BombOne Clay, one Pearl, and one Silk.Nine3,000 Gold

All Fishing recipes in Palia

One way of relaxing and becoming One in Palia is fishing and there are several recipes Einar can get you for the gear you can use and catch the rarest fish. Here’s every fishing recipe in Palia:

ItemMaterials RequiredLevelPrice
Minor Rod Health Booster20 Plant Fiber, one Copper Bar, and three Sernuk Hide. Two100 Gold
Standard RodOne Makeshift Rod, 20 Sapwood, and five Copper Bar.Three250 Gold
Worm Farm12 Sapwood Plank, eight Stone Brick, four Copper Bar, and eight Leather.Three500 Gold
Fisherman’s BrewOne Emerald Carpet Moss and one Crystal Lake Lotus.Five1,000 Gold
Fine RodOne Standard Rod, 10 Heartwood Plank, and five Iron Bar.Six1,500 Gold
Glow Worm Farm12 Flow-Infused Plank, eight Stone Brick, four Iron Bar, and eight Leather.Seven2,000 Gold
Tuning ForkAny Rare Fish, three Glass Bulb, and one Copper Bar.Eight2,500 Gold
Exquisite RodOne Fine Rod, five Flow-Infused Plank, and two Palium Bar.Nine3,000 Gold

About the author

Nádia Linhares

Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.

