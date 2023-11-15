How to complete Slow and Steady challenge in Phasmophobia

Weekly challenges like Slow and Steady are some of the best ways to earn a ton of money and experience in Phasmophobia. They’re also a great way to test how good your ghost-hunting skills really are.

This challenge isn’t one of the toughest ones out there, but it can still be quite difficult to complete if you aren’t efficient at evading the ghost or if you struggle with outdoor maps. It’s going to take some work to get this task done, so here’s how you can successfully complete the Slow and Steady weekly challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Slow and Steady challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Slow and Steady challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s rotating weekly challenges you can complete for a bunch of experience and a $5,000 cash bonus.

Compared to some of the other challenges you’ll face like The Apocalypse Draws Near or No Evidence, Slow and Steady is much more doable as long as you know what the rules are, how to navigate the tricky aspects of an outdoor map, and what you can do to avoid the ghost during a hunt.

This challenge will come back occasionally for a week each time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Slow and Steady challenge rules

The rules for the Slow and Steady weekly challenge in Phasmophobia are primarily based on a modified version of the Professional difficulty with a few extra adjustments designed specifically for this challenge. Before attempting to tackle this tough task, here are the rules you’ll want to keep in mind heading into it.

You must complete this challenge at Camp Woodwind .

. The ghost must be correctly identified three times .

must be . You are permanently locked at zero percent sanity .

permanently . The ghost is 50 percent slower than usual.

is than usual. You have all Tier I equipment to work with.

to work with. There is no grace period for setup in the beginning.

Phasmophobia’s Slow and Steady challenge tips

Every investigation will look slightly different from the rest since each ghost will act differently, but if you understand what you can do to make the Slow and Steady challenge easier, you should have no problem finishing this task. Here are some tips for doing so.

Loop around the map during a hunt

Outdoor maps make discovering the correct ghost type a much more difficult process, but Camp Woodwind has a circular path you can follow to easily evade the ghost during a hunt. In my first go at this challenge, I managed to evade the ghost throughout five hunts by using the looping strategy before I successfully determined what kind of ghost I was working with and safely left in the truck.

To loop around this map, you’ll basically want to circle around the tent area or the fire pit area as needed. In my first Slow and Steady game, the ghost chose the purple tent on the east side of the map as its preferred room.

Using the loop strategy, whenever the ghost initiated a hunt, I would immediately turn my flashlight off and run north around the tents situated there to break the line of sight with the ghost and make it quickly lose track of me. From here, I kept running back toward the main gate before stopping to see if it had unlocked yet or if the hunt was still active.

If the gate was still locked, I’d turn on my flashlight briefly to see if the ghost was nearby while also starting to make my way around the fire pit. In each hunt, the ghost usually gave up around this time, so I could then head back to the van and grab more equipment to move on with my investigation.

Just loop your way around the map over and over until the hunt ends. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Your ghost room will likely be located somewhere else as it always changes with each hunt, but as long as you run around in a circle, you should have no problem escaping the ghost during a hunt. No matter where the ghost decides its favorite room is, you can still easily draw your own circle around the map as a path to follow whenever it hunts.

Hide if you want to, but always run first

I personally always have a lot better luck running than I do hiding so I prefer to run instead, but you can also hide on this map if you feel confident doing so. Camp Woodwind is one of my favorite maps to run on since you can just keep going around in a circle and the ghost is extremely slow. But if you want to hide instead, make sure you’ve put a good amount of space between you and the ghost first.

Place Crucifixes as soon as possible

As soon as you know where the ghost room is, throw down both of your Crucifixes close to it to buy yourself more investigation time without a hunt. Since your sanity will be locked at zero, the ghost will almost always try to hunt you fairly frequently, so you’ll want to use this tool to forcefully stop two hunts.

Smudge as much as you can

You’ll only have four Smudge Sticks to work with, but you should absolutely use all four of them to deter the ghost before or during a hunt. This will limit how many other items you can carry since the Smudge Stick and Igniter will take up two slots. But if you leave equipment nearby, you can trade the burnt Smudge Stick for something else as soon as you’ve finished using it.

Cameras can help you spot orbs, DOTS, and moving objects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place Video Cameras, Motion Sensors, and Sound Sensors early on

Even if you don’t know where the ghost is hanging around, do your best to quickly place down a bunch of equipment capable of helping you locate the ghost early on. This includes Video Cameras, Motion Sensors, and Sound Sensors since all three will help you pinpoint where the ghost room is so you can swiftly place more evidence equipment down in the correct area.

Camp Woodwind is a fairly small map, so if you use these three types of equipment right, then you should pick up where the ghost is pretty quickly. I placed a camera on the picnic table right by the front gate and managed to spot orbs in the purple tent way back in the distance thanks to how small this map is. The use of all three will help you narrow down where the ghost is hanging around and also possibly help you catch some evidence.