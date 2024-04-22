The Minicopter is one of Rust’s more affordable flying vehicles. It supports a pilot and up to one other player and doesn’t require high-grade fuel. But, it can be challenging to pilot, and then there’s the most difficult aspect: Figuring out how to buy it.

How to buy a Minicopter in Rust, explained

The Minicopter requires a lot of fuel to fly. Image via Facepunch Studios

You can buy a Minicopter for 750 Scrap at the Bandit Camp merchant, Air Wolf, in Rust. Acquiring 750 Scrap can be difficult, but there are several ways to do so.

What is Scrap and how to get it

Scrap is a form of currency in Rust that can be used to buy weapons, gear, and vehicles, such as the Minicopter and the transport Helicopter (which can be purchased for 1250 Scrap from the same vendor as the Minicopter).

You can get it by destroying metal barrels and crates or recycling specific items like gears and tech trash at a Recycler.

If you’re looking for easy and safe Scrap farming methods, I like farming junk piles in the ocean or running through abandoned supermarkets and mining outposts. You only get a little Scrap doing this, but it’s safe. However, others may have the same idea, so keep that in mind while trying to farm Scrap.

How to get Low-Grade Fuel for your Minicopter

Low-Grade Fuel is a versatile resource in Rust that can be obtained by crafting it using three animal fat and one cloth, refining it using crude oil at a small oil refinery, or looting it from destroyed barrels in junk piles.

If you’ve been destroying barrels for Scrap, you may already have a supply of Low-Grade Fuel for your Minicopter. But if you don’t have a steady supply, farming it or crafting is easy. Although getting enough Scrap to buy a Minicopter can be a little challenging, keeping it running is also a process in this survival game.

