A fiery explosion. One duck watches it and another runs away
Category:
Indies

Ducks meet Rust in this chaotic post-apocalyptic survival game—and it's in beta now

Take a quack at the beta.
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 10:58 am

Growing tired of Rust? Is DayZ becoming a bore? Well, you’re in luck (or should I say duck). Duckside, a post-apocalyptic world survival game featuring ducks, is in open beta now, so you can get your feather friends together to try it out.

Recommended Videos

Developer tinyBuild Riga bills Duckside as a “persistent world survival game” much like Rust or DayZ, but with ducks instead of people. The odd game features PvE, PvP, crafting and base building, with an “expansive” island to explore to collect the necessary resources (and ammo) you need to stay alive. Honestly, though, the main appeal is ducks in outfits.

The trailer for the open beta features a lot of duck-on-duck violence, base destruction and questionable hats. Check it out below.

I never thought I’d see a duck in a top hat wielding a shotgun or spraying and praying with an automatic rifle, but now it’s not something I’m going to unsee anytime soon.

As this is an open beta, Duckside does look a bit rough around the edges. But if you fancy flying in with friends and turning your enemies into foix gras, you can sign up for beta access via its Steam page. Right now Duckside is only available on PC (via Steam), but we could see it soar to other platforms at its full release, especially if the game gains traction in the open beta. It’s currently unclear when that will be, however, as no firm release date has been set for the game.

