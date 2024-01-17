How to bring back Damned Followers in Cult of the Lamb

In Cult of the Lamb, there will always be followers who end up straying from the path of righteousness and succumbing to the temptation of sin. For those Damned Followers, the path to redemption is hard but not impossible, especially if you’re a forgiving leader who wants to rescue them from the darkness.

Damned Followers are created when one of your faithful followers collect too much sin through various activities introduced in the Sins of the Flesh DLC, such as getting befuddled one too many times at the Drinkhouse. Followers with too much sin will suddenly start to float with glowing red eyes, and if you don’t manually remove their sins for your own use, they will eventually become Damned and leave the cult.

If one of your favorite followers have left, don’t worry. There is a surefire way to bring them back into the flock and ensure they never leave again.

Bringing back Damned Followers in Cult of the Lamb

Rise, return, and don’t sin… too much. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To bring back Damned Followers, players must head out into a crusade like normal. You should encounter these followers three times during the same raid, and you must vanquish them in each instance. Usually, the player will ultimately kill the follower during their third encounter, causing them to drop bones and follower meat.

After killing the Damned Follower, you can return to your camp, enter your Temple, and perform the Ritual of Resurrection. You should be able to select the follower you just slayed in the dungeon and bring them back to life as their old self, sinless and ready to work.

You will need about 75 bones to perform, along with 10 faith from your followers. This shouldn’t be too hard to restore after the ritual is complete, whether you run around an inspire a few of your folks or complete another Ritual at another time.

While you’re in your Temple, you can also declare one of the new Doctrines that have been added to the game, including the ability to give a follower more sin through a “naughty naked dance.”