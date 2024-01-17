Category:
General

How to bring back Damned Followers in Cult of the Lamb

Guide your lost sheep back home.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 05:01 pm
Screengrab via Massive Monster

In Cult of the Lamb, there will always be followers who end up straying from the path of righteousness and succumbing to the temptation of sin. For those Damned Followers, the path to redemption is hard but not impossible, especially if you’re a forgiving leader who wants to rescue them from the darkness.

Damned Followers are created when one of your faithful followers collect too much sin through various activities introduced in the Sins of the Flesh DLC, such as getting befuddled one too many times at the Drinkhouse. Followers with too much sin will suddenly start to float with glowing red eyes, and if you don’t manually remove their sins for your own use, they will eventually become Damned and leave the cult.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

If one of your favorite followers have left, don’t worry. There is a surefire way to bring them back into the flock and ensure they never leave again.

Bringing back Damned Followers in Cult of the Lamb

The RItual of Resurrection in Cult of the Lamb.
Rise, return, and don’t sin… too much. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To bring back Damned Followers, players must head out into a crusade like normal. You should encounter these followers three times during the same raid, and you must vanquish them in each instance. Usually, the player will ultimately kill the follower during their third encounter, causing them to drop bones and follower meat.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

After killing the Damned Follower, you can return to your camp, enter your Temple, and perform the Ritual of Resurrection. You should be able to select the follower you just slayed in the dungeon and bring them back to life as their old self, sinless and ready to work.

You will need about 75 bones to perform, along with 10 faith from your followers. This shouldn’t be too hard to restore after the ritual is complete, whether you run around an inspire a few of your folks or complete another Ritual at another time.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

While you’re in your Temple, you can also declare one of the new Doctrines that have been added to the game, including the ability to give a follower more sin through a “naughty naked dance.”

related content

Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category:
General
General
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Biggest upcoming game releases for January 2024
Ellie pointing gun in the last of us part 2
Category:
General
General
Biggest upcoming game releases for January 2024
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
A GTA 5 screenshot showing an armored van, a man in a gray suit sitting in the open back of this van, and a crowbar.
Category:
General
General
GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 17, 2024

Related Content

Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category:
General
General
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Biggest upcoming game releases for January 2024
Ellie pointing gun in the last of us part 2
Category:
General
General
Biggest upcoming game releases for January 2024
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
A GTA 5 screenshot showing an armored van, a man in a gray suit sitting in the open back of this van, and a crowbar.
Category:
General
General
GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 17, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.