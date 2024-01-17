Category:
All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC

Yes, it's real, and unhinged.
Dancing animals from Cult of the Lamb
Image via Devolver Digital

The Sins of the Flesh DLC can now be downloaded by Cult of the Lamb players for free since Jan. 16, introducing spicy features the community massively requested.

The DLC brought new gameplay elements that will bring more animation to your cult with sex between your disciples, as well as new Rites as more ways to worship the devilish Lamb. It’s even now possible to make your Cult grow with reproduction and an egg Hatchery. Now, you can use your Cultists at the youngest age.

To unlock the new Rituals added with the Sins of the Flesh DLC, you’ll have to declare new Sinful Doctrines first. Here are the Doctrines added to Cult of the Lamb with the DLC.

List of new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh DLC

A screen showing the window of two doctrines.
You'll both corrupt and expiate your followers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After downloading the Sins of the Flesh DLC and unlocking the content, you’ll see a new page open in your book of Doctrines. By declaring a new Doctrine, you can unlock a new Rite, which can be performed to obtain more Sin from followers. Each page has eight possible Doctrines, and the Sin page is no exception. Here is their list.

A book showing icons in a table.
You can unlock eight Sinful Doctrines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tier one

  • Rite of Lust: “Followers compete in a naughty naked dance. Select your favorite dancer to receive Sin.”
  • Rite of Wrath: “Let your Followers indulge in havoc and violence. Select the Wrath Leader to receive Sin.”

Tier two

  • Sinner’s Pride: “Choose a Follower to take on the Sin of others and accumulate it during the Ritual.”
  • Gluttony of Cannibals: “Target a Follower who will be devoured by the Cult. It grants Sin at the cost of 40 points of Faith, unless you’ve taken the Cannibal Trait.”
Tier three

  • Doctrinal Extremist: “You can generate Sin from the Confession Booth, rather than Loyalty.”
  • Violent Extremist: “You can gain Sin by defeating mini-bosses, except the ones from the Purgatory.”

Tier four

  • Born of Sin: “Followers born in the Hatchery will already have some Sin.”
  • Blind Allegiance: “Followers born in the Hatchery will already have a level of Loyalty to your Lamb.”
Overall, Sinful Doctrines can be a great new way to recruit more followers through the Hatchery. It’s also a nice alternative to Loyalty, especially when you’ve already completed the game’s story and have unlocked pretty much every building by spending Loyalty. And mostly, it’s fun to see your followers dancing and singing around your base naked.

