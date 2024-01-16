Category:
Indies

How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC

We know this is the guide you're looking for.
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 06:07 pm
Cult of the Lamb egg being thrown in sky
Image via Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb is back with its most ambitious update yet, Sins of the Flesh, and what everyone wants to know is how you can get your followers to, uh, “do it.” Well, we’ve got you covered.

There is now a way you can breed followers in your home city in Cult of the Lamb, allowing you to create an army with perfect traits. Doing this requires a few newly added structures debuting with Sins of the Flesh.

So you can give your followers a nudge and get them closer than ever before, here is what you need to know about the mating mechanic in Cult of the Lamb.

How to make followers mate in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC

Cult of the Lamb followers skipping to Mating Tent.
There is a special place. Image via Massive Monster

To have your followers mate in Cult of the Lamb you will first need to acquire the Mating Tent. This buildable structure is unlocked once you perform a sermon after updating your game to the Sins of the Flesh patch.

It can be acquired from the upgrade tower by using one Divine Inspiration. To build the Mating Tent you need 16 Gold Bars and four Silk Thread (which can be refined from Spider Silk), so you might have to do a few runs before you can get one set up.

Using the mating tent will cost one Sin, which is a new status resource that followers get while sinning. To get your followers to sin there are rituals you can perform, or you can build structures like the new drinking bar which will allow your followers to get drunk.

Once you have one Sin to use, interact with the tent and select the two followers that you want to see mate. If successful you can choose the traits you want the followers to pass down and they will leave you with an egg.

Now, to hatch this egg you will need a Hatchery, which is a buildable structure unlockable only after you’ve obtained the Mating Tent. Place the Egg in the Hatchery and wait some time, and eventually, it will hatch your new follower!

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com