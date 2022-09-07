NBA 2K23 is almost here, and fans all around the world are preloading the game and waiting for the unlock times. While pre-downloading has started for NBA 2K23, players will need to ensure that they have enough space on their console or PC for a smooth installation. To avoid the launch time rush, it’s generally advised to preload NBA 2K23 so players can jump right into the action when the game goes live on Sept. 9.

Considering games have only gotten larger in size over the years, you may need to delete a game or two to make space for NBA 2K23, especially on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. The mechanical capabilities of the latest generation allowed game developers to push their limits when it comes to graphical features, making games look even better.

Here are the download sizes for NBA 2K23 on all of its available platforms.

NBA 2K23 download size

PlayStation 5: 142GB

142GB PlayStation 4: 47GB

47GB Xbox Series X|S: 152GB

152GB Xbox One: 40-50GB

40-50GB PC: 110GB

110GB Nintendo Switch: 49.5GB

In addition to removing some of the games on your system, you can also consider upgrading your storage to keep up with game sizes. While increasing your storage can be a difficult process on PlayStation and Xbox, it’s as simple as purchasing an SD Card on Nintendo Switch.

From shot meters to the upgraded pro stick, there are lots of new improvements in NBA 2K23. Compared to last year, players can expect a more refined gameplay experience that’s more fluid and realistic.