How many people can play on the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan at once?

The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan is a new feature from Microsoft designed to continue the rapid expansion of Game Pass into every house in the world. The new plan is a way for friends and family to share Game Pass Ultimate without needing the same console or separate subscriptions.

As of Sept. 2, the Friends and Family Plan is still in its early pilot program and is only available in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland for 49,900 COP or 21.99 euros, respectively. But when it launches globally, its value will certainly be considered by gaming families and friend groups.

But how does it work and how many players can use the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan at once?

How many players can use Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan at the same time?

Up to five accounts will be able to share a single Game Pass Friends and Family Plan, and all five accounts should be able to play separately or together at the same time. All five accounts will have their own profiles, achievement trackers, and save progress, plus access to all the Game Pass Ultimate benefits: the full Game Pass library, day one releases, EA Play membership access, exclusive discounts, and free in-game perks.

The Game Pass Friends and Family Plan is different from console sharing, where accounts can share a Game Pass membership but only on a single console. The Game Pass Friends and Family Plan allows each account to use Game Pass Ultimate on both console and PC.