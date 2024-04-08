House Flipper 2 price: Is it free to play?

In House Flipper 2, you get to unleash a world of creativity as you build, decorate, and clean houses as desired. There’s a lot of freedom to play however you want, which means you might be wondering whether this game is free so you can test it out yourself.

Recommended Videos

In addition to general creative features like building and decorating, House Flipper 2 also has a story mode packed with lore you can uncover. There’s really something for everyone in this game. If you’re unsure whether it’s right for you, then you might want to know if House Flipper 2 is free to play.

Is House Flipper 2 free to play?

Time for a complete house makeover. Image via Frozen District

House Flipper 2 is not free to play and costs $39.99 to purchase across all platforms. This is a pretty big price tag, but the game does receive regular free updates and you’ll get additional content you can use down the line as it’s released.

Regular updates may help ease the burden of the hefty price tag, but House Flipper 2 is still almost double the price of its predecessor. And considering the first game had a lot of paid DLC, there’s a decent chance this one will also feature future content locked behind additional paywalls. This might mean you end up deciding to pay even more than the base game price.

There are also currently no known plans to put House Flipper 2 on Xbox Game Pass, which means there’s no way to avoid the cost if you’re determined to add it to your collection. You can always try to wait for a sale, but it’s tough to know when the devs will decide to place the house decorating simulation game on sale. It was only released on Dec. 14, 2023, so it’s still a fairly fresh game and likely won’t see a discounted price for quite some time.

Some other factors you might want to consider if you’re on the fence about buying this game are whether House Flipper 2 has co-op multiplayer and how cheats work. It’s worth delving into all the information you can get on House Flipper 2 before you add it to your collection so you know exactly what you’re in for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more