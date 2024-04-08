Category:
General

House Flipper 2 price: Is it free to play?

Does it cost to start renovating some houses?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 01:40 pm
A messy house in House Flipper 2.
Image via Frozen District

In House Flipper 2, you get to unleash a world of creativity as you build, decorate, and clean houses as desired. There’s a lot of freedom to play however you want, which means you might be wondering whether this game is free so you can test it out yourself.

Recommended Videos

In addition to general creative features like building and decorating, House Flipper 2 also has a story mode packed with lore you can uncover. There’s really something for everyone in this game. If you’re unsure whether it’s right for you, then you might want to know if House Flipper 2 is free to play.

Is House Flipper 2 free to play?

A house and a shed in House Flipper 2.
Time for a complete house makeover. Image via Frozen District

House Flipper 2 is not free to play and costs $39.99 to purchase across all platforms. This is a pretty big price tag, but the game does receive regular free updates and you’ll get additional content you can use down the line as it’s released.

Regular updates may help ease the burden of the hefty price tag, but House Flipper 2 is still almost double the price of its predecessor. And considering the first game had a lot of paid DLC, there’s a decent chance this one will also feature future content locked behind additional paywalls. This might mean you end up deciding to pay even more than the base game price.

There are also currently no known plans to put House Flipper 2 on Xbox Game Pass, which means there’s no way to avoid the cost if you’re determined to add it to your collection. You can always try to wait for a sale, but it’s tough to know when the devs will decide to place the house decorating simulation game on sale. It was only released on Dec. 14, 2023, so it’s still a fairly fresh game and likely won’t see a discounted price for quite some time.

Some other factors you might want to consider if you’re on the fence about buying this game are whether House Flipper 2 has co-op multiplayer and how cheats work. It’s worth delving into all the information you can get on House Flipper 2 before you add it to your collection so you know exactly what you’re in for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All elements in Wuthering Waves
encounter in wuthering waves
Category: General
General
All elements in Wuthering Waves
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Cementing Paste photoshopped onto some scenery in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: General
General
How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
An image where a group of survivors if fending of a horde of zombies
Category: General
General
When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All elements in Wuthering Waves
encounter in wuthering waves
Category: General
General
All elements in Wuthering Waves
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Cementing Paste photoshopped onto some scenery in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: General
General
How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
An image where a group of survivors if fending of a horde of zombies
Category: General
General
When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 8, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.