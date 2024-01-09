Is House Flipper 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Considering the success of House Flipper’s release on Xbox Game Pass in 2022, it’s only natural for house-flipping enjoyers to wonder if its sequel, House Flipper 2, will be added to Microsoft’s popular subscription service anytime soon.

Whether you have anything to do with real estate or not, house flipping can be an exciting experience, and thanks to Frozen District’s House Flipper series, you can get a taste of the thrilling business of buying promising property and renovating it to sell it for humongous profits, right on your gaming platform. The latest title in the franchise, House Flipper 2, made it to Steam in December 2023, but it’s still due for a console release, which might cause some players to worry if the sequel will ever make it to Xbox Game Pass. But don’t worry, I have just the information you’re looking for.

Is House Flipper 2 available on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, House Flipper 2 isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass at the time of writing. Developer Frozen District hasn’t confirmed any plans of bringing its latest creation to Xbox Game Pass. Looking at the benefits its prequel reaped after it was added to Game Pass, however, I’m hopeful.

House Flipper 2 was added to Steam’s marketplace on Dec. 14, 2023, while its console release on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 is due on March 21, 2024.

Looking at Frozen District’s old trends, it released the franchise’s first title on Game Pass a couple of years after its console release in 2020. While it’s not unrealistic to expect its sequel to make it to Xbox’s huge library of “free” games, we don’t know how long it’ll take.

House Flipper 2 costs $40 on Steam and will flaunt the same price on Xbox and PlayStation when it’s released. If it’s released on Game Pass, however, players can play the game for as little as $10 per month.

While it might be a viable choice for gamers who play selective titles to shell out $40 for a one-time purchase, those who are usually subscribed to the pass will undoubtedly have an incredible deal at their hands if House Flipper 2 is added to the service. Until then, you can always enjoy flipping houses in the original game on Xbox Game Pass.