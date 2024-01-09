Does House Flipper 2 have co-op multiplayer?

Players can live their decorating dreams in House Flipper 2 and become a property mogul, but you may be wondering if the work can be done alongside a friend in co-op multiplayer.

House Flipper 2 is the sequel to 2020’s original title and sees players tasked with rejuvenating run-down properties with fresh licks of paint, design changes, and more before ultimately selling the houses for profit and investing in more properties.

If you want help in your quest, you can turn to cheats if you wish, but you may wonder if you can turn to assistance from other players in co-op multiplayer—and we have the answer to that question.

Is there co-op multiplayer in House Flipper 2?

Work to be done. Image via Frozen District.

Though there have been some rumors and speculation regarding co-op multiplayer, it is confirmed that House Flipper 2 does not have co-op multiplayer and is solely a single-player game.

This means you cannot turn to a friend or partner to help you in your redecoration and building spree, leaving you with sole responsibility for the work and design. However, you can be a bit more creative if you want to play alongside someone and don’t mind sharing responsibilities, as well as a controller.

In the first House Flipper game, I adopted an approach with my wife that saw me in charge of any general work that needed to be done, like stripping wallpaper, repairing radiators, and anything else, before handing the controller over for any design work.

This did make House Flipper feel more natural, as I undertook the grunt work and left the creativity to someone else—which is normally how it works in the industry. Of course, this may mean you have a different vision for the house you are working on that isn’t fulfilled.