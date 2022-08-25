Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition includes Dark Arts pack, Floating Wand, and more

The fantasy and adventure Harry Potter-inspired game Hogwarts Legacy has been highly anticipated since its initial reveal in Sept. 2020. Since then, Potterheads everywhere have been eagerly awaiting the game’s official arrival.

However, while the game was originally set to release in December 2022, it was later delayed to February 2023. While this means witches and wizards everywhere will have to wait longer than anticipated to head on over to Hogwarts, they can at least pre-order Hogwarts Legacy now so when the time comes they’ll be ready to go.

Image via Avalanche Software

One of the options for pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy is the Collector’s Edition, which comes with a deluxe version of the game and many other exciting additions. Fans wondering if the Collector’s Edition is right for them will want to know exactly what they get from purchasing it, so here is a complete list of everything that comes in the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy.

Everything in the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition includes a steel case that the deluxe edition of the full Hogwarts Legacy game comes in.

Purchasing the Collector’s Edition grants players 72 hours of early access to Hogwarts Legacy.

The Collector’s Edition comes with a life-sized wand and a book base with a map of Hogwarts on it. The book base can be plugged in and the wand placed on top of it to make the wand float.

Those who purchase the Collector’s Edition will gain the Dark Arts Pack, which will grant them various Dark Arts cosmetics, the ability to ride Thestrals, and a special Dark Arts Battle Arena. This pack is the only way that players will be able to ride Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy. However, this pack is also available by other means including pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe version of Hogwarts Legacy.

The Collector’s Edition comes with an exclusive Kelpie Robe that players’ characters can wear in Hogwarts Legacy.

It comes with a Collector’s Edition Box that everything is contained in.

Image via Hogwarts Legacy on YouTube

Related: Hogwarts Legacy release date, plot, Wizarding World gameplay revealed

Those who want to purchase the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy can pre-order it beginning on Aug. 25 at 10am CT. The game doesn’t officially launch until Feb. 10, 2023, but players who purchase the Collector’s Edition will be able to begin their Hogwarts journey 72 hours before the public launch date.

Keep up on all the Harry Potter news right here on Dot Esports.