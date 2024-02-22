Hi-Fi Rush finally has a PS5 release date—and it’s way sooner than you think

Bethesda’s 2023 rhythm brawler Hi-Fi Rush, which was once a Microsoft exclusive, is now finally ready to release on PlayStation 5—and players who only own a Sony console won’t have to wait much longer either.

Recommended Videos

The news is finally out: Hi-Fi Rush comes to PS5 on March 18, 2024, a little over a year since its original release for PC and Xbox. In an announcement trailer, which was uploaded on Feb. 21, PlayStation players got a look at the main character and story, and while there was no in-game footage, just the fact that it’s coming to the console is building up hype. The title originally arrived to critical acclaim and a good response from Xbox fans.

The trailer also includes a March 19 release date, but for those in the Western hemisphere, it’s actually a little earlier: The game is coming at 12am UTC on Tuesday, March 19, which means 6pm CT on March 18. Bethesda confirmed the PS5 edition is set to “include all gameplay updates and modes,” which means the Arcade Challenge! Update! teased in the trailer as well. All the Costume Pack DLC will be available at launch too.

Starting Feb. 22, Hi-Fi Rush will be available for preorder on the PlayStation Store, including a Digital Deluxe Edition with “extra cosmetics andGears to spend on upgrades.” Here are all the goodies included:

Two Chai Outfits which include hairstyle, scarf, jacket, pants, and shoes. Each item can be mixed with other cosmetics.

Seven bonus Chai T-shirts.

808-Themed Guitar Skin.

808 Alternate Skin.

Gears Starter Pack, which has 20,000 Gears for unlocking combat skills and upgrades. Other than here, Gears are not normally available for purchase.

All the goodies in the Deluxe Edition. Image via Bethesda

At the same time, Sea of Thieves also got a release date for the PlayStation 5, and Grounded and Pentiment were confirmed for the Switch, all of which are coming under Microsoft’s new multiplatform approach for Xbox. This news comes after several weeks of community speculation on these titles coming to other platforms.

Interestingly, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has since declared Hi-Fi Rush was “never… built to be [an exclusive],” leaving fans wondering if that will be the case for other games too.