God of War Ragnarok will be sold in a special PS5 bundle

This is a great opportunity for those who still don't have the console.

God of War Ragnarok will have an official PlayStation 5 bundle coming with a worldwide release on Nov. 9, the same date as the game’s release, according to an announcement by Sony today through a trailer on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

The trailer demonstrates some of the next-gen features and technologies built into the Santa Monica game, highlighting a significant level of immersion provided to players. It will be possible to play in native 4K resolution with stunning graphics. God of War Ragnarok will also support 3D audio for headsets and haptic feedback via the DualSense controller.

The bundle will only include the PS5 console and a code for the digital copy of God of War Ragnarok. A Sony headset for enjoying the game’s 3D audio is only sold separately. Both console and controller are of the original white model and do not include the limited version of the DualSense revealed in the State of Play last month that will be released on the same day as the game and the bundle.

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for release on Nov. 9 for PS4 and PS5, and pre-orders have already begun, in both physical and digital versions. The game should offer around 40 hours of campaign and the size of the PS4 game was also recently revealed.