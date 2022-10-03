Buckle up: God of War Ragnarok runtime reportedly longer than predecessor

With God of War Ragnarok already nearing its release, a known insider has reported that the upcoming title would be longer than its predecessor.

As seen on Insider Gaming, games journalist Tom Henderson spoke about the information he got, pointing out that he learned that Ragnarok will have a runtime of 40 hours. According to Henderson, 20 hours will be for the main story, with nearly four hours intended for cinematic scenes and the remaining time for the actual gameplay. The other 20 hours, on the other hand, will be for Ragnarok’s additional side quests, wherein only one hour is for cinematic and the remaining 19 should be for the gameplay.

Sources – God of War Ragnarok is around 40 Hours in Lengthhttps://t.co/2Tnas35Aoq — Insider Gaming (@InsiderGamingIG) October 3, 2022

If this happens to be true, Ragnarok will roughly have the same main story length as 2018’s God of War. The overall runtime would already be doubled since the side content of Ragnarok would also be as long as the main story, though.

Still, Henderson clarified that his estimations are all just estimates and will still vary depending on the playstyle of every player. Also, nothing is set in stone until the final version of the game will be released, so this estimation could still be subject to change.

God of War Ragnarok will be released for PS4 and PS5 this Nov. 9. Some leaked information for its PS4 file size also emerged last month, which is estimated to be around 90.6 GB.