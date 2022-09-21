God of War Ragnarok PS4 file size potentially leaked

With God of War Ragnarok set to be released in November, some leaks have emerged that suggest the game’s rumored file size.

Known Twitter account PlayStation Game Size mentioned what could be Ragnarok’s file size when it releases for PS4. The game will be sized at 90.6 GB for the console, according to PlayStation Game Size. But some factors could change this, such as the possibility that the download size could differ depending on the region of players, just like what happened with Horizon Forbidden West earlier this year.

🚨 About God Of War Ragnarök Size :



🟩 Sony Patched My Download Size Finder Way on March 2022 , So I can't Confirm Size



🟧 But Yesterday God Of War Ragnarök Download Page Updated



🟫 That's Mean Yes, 90.6 GB (PS4) It's Possible, Also Looks like God Of War Ragnarök 📀 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 20, 2022

Sony is still not confirming anything about the rumors. But the mentioned file size could change, especially during the game’s day one release. Most games’ file sizes could increase when they are being launched because of a possible update being given alongside their official release.

God of War Ragnarok will be released on Nov. 9 for PS4 and PS5. In the game, players will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus, but this time in each of the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology.

“Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world,” the game’s official description reads. “Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.”

Even though the game is still not released, it has already been in the talks as one of the top contenders for the coveted game of the year awards, alongside Elden Ring. You can visit Ragnarok’s official website to learn more. Pre-orders for the game are still live.