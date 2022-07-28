Goat Simulator 3 set to release in November

But what exactly is that name?

Goat Simulator 3 will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in November with different exclusive versions, Coffee Stain Publishing announced today in an official PlayStation blog.

Revealed during Summer Game Fest last month with a trailer parodying the eight-year-old trailer for Dead Island 2, Goat Simulator 3 seems just like the original Goat Simulator, which had a trailer parodying the first Dead Island trailer. Now a new trailer has been revealed for the Pre-udder version.

Goat Simulator 3 will bring all the chaos and ridiculousness present in the first game with customizable characters, a local or online multiplayer mode for up to four players, mini-games, and many hidden secrets, quests, and collectibles to be discovered around the San Angora map.

The game is a direct sequel to the first, despite skipping a possible Goat Simulator 2, which never existed. The Coffee Stain Publishing team used the PlayStation Blog post to explain the motivation behind the name choice with some humorous input from the developers, but seemingly no real reason behind the nomenclature.

Goat Simulator 3 is now available for pre-order, both digitally and physically and in addition to the standard version, which comes with additional in-game items. The Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition also includes remastered content from the original game and a special collector’s physical Goat In A Box edition, which will include an exclusive plushie of Pilgor, the goat, custom Goat box, steelbook, three postcards, a double-sided poster, and a bunch of digital content.

You can check above for official images of the game released by Coffee Stain North and find more information on the official website.