Final Rumbleverse playtest coming next month

The Iron Galaxy Studios devs announced today that the third and final playtest for the battle royale brawler Rumbleverse will be held during the second week of next month.

Taking place over the weekend of July 8, the playtest will start at 12pm CT that Friday and end Sunday, July 10, at 12pm CT. Players can participate on PC through the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The 48-hour test is the last of three network tests for the game. Participants in this round will get a free “beta-tester” outfit that will make them look like a Grapital City construction worker.

Image via Epic Games

Additionally, Iron Galaxy today confirmed intentions for Rumbleverse to launch this fall. Previously the developer had only promised that the game would be out sometime this year. There is still no exact release date, but that should be coming shortly following next weekend’s testing.

Meanwhile, the developers said that when early access to the game begins in the fall, players will be able to team up with their friends, something you can’t do during network testing. They will also be able to use a “Playground Mode” that will allow them to learn the ropes.