How to sign up for Rumbleverse early access

Epic Games is expanding its holdings in the marketplace for battle royale games with a fighting game style take on the genre. Wnd while Rumbleverse won’t release until next year, some players will get an opportunity to try it out through early access.

If brawling it out in a last-man-standing fighter on a large map sounds like fun to you, then you can sign up on the official Rumbleverse website.

On the front page of Rumbleverse.com, gamers can begin the process of enlisting to join early access by pressing the “Sign up for early access” button in the middle of the bottom part of the page.

Screengrab via Rumbleverse.com

After clicking the button, a table will open up on the right side of the screen asking you to share your email address and confirm your age.

Once you’ve given Epic your email, the next screen will ask you a couple of quick questions about what system you play on and if you have an Epic account.

Following that page, you’ll see a giant check mark and a statement saying that you’ve completed the signup process. Moments later, you should receive an email confirming that you signed up.

If you’re accepted into early access, you’ll receive a second email from Rumbleverse with a code that you can redeem to gain early access to the game.

Epic is hosting its first iteration of early access today. That early access will last until 7pm CT. The Rumbleverse early access beta is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8.