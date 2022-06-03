Epic sets next Rumbleverse playtest for next weekend

Epic Games is doing another playtest for its latest brawler-style battle royale Rumbleverse. And this time, it’s open to all players across all platforms.

Starting June 11 at 12pm CT, players will be able to take part in cross-platform play in Rumbleverse on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The playtest will last until Sunday, June 12 at 12pm CT.

While this isn’t the first playtest for Rumbleverse, the game will have one final test after this one sometime in July, according to the game’s official website. The exact dates and times of that playtest have not yet been announced.

Rumbleverse is unique in its approach to the battle royale genre because it takes all of the basics of a battle royale, removes the guns, and adds the flare of hand-to-hand combat. Epic announced the game late last year, and in February, Rumblerverse had its first network test. The network test was only accessible to PC players, so this upcoming test will be the first for Xbox and PlayStation users.

Epic is known for its mark on the battle royale genre through its flagship title Fortnite, which gained massive popularity starting in 2018 and has since remained a staple of gaming that has popularized the use of in-game events and battle passes.

Epic has still not announced exactly when Rumbleverse is set to officially release.