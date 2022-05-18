Final Fantasy VII remake news coming next month, director says

Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura recently mentioned that more news about the game will be coming next month.

As seen during a Japanese live stream for Square Enix’s upcoming mobile battle-royale game Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier today, Nomura spoke about the studio’s move to possibly provide more news and information about Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The director didn’t provide any clues on what the news could be about. Though, just recently, the official Final Fantasy VII Remake Twitter account posted images of five concept arts of weapons Cloud can use in the game. These are four swords and one nail bat to be exact.

But aside from the possible Final Fantasy VII Remake news, a trailer for the much-awaited Final Fantasy XVI could also be arriving in June. There are, however, still no official details about it, though it wouldn’t be surprising if more teases for the upcoming Final Fantasy games released soon.

As for other news regarding the game franchise, Final Fantasy XV’s recently hit a milestone of 10 million copies sold worldwide after almost six years since its release. Also, Square Enix shared last week that Final Fantasy XIV continued to list solid numbers in player count and overall sales thanks to the release of the Endwalker expansion last year, despite the server congestion issues it caused.