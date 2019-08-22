Fatih Üstün signs with Future FC, Astralis’ new FIFA 20 team

The Astralis Group officially launched yesterday and it has already added a FIFA 20 team to go along with its other brands, Astralis in CS:GO and Origen in League of Legends.

Future FC will start their path in FIFA 20 with one of the best players in the world, Fatih Üstün, from Arsenal FC player Mesut Özil’s M10. He finished top-four at the latest big FIFA 19 tournament, FIFA eWorld Cup.

Üstün will officially join Future FC on Oct. 1. Kasper Hvidt, Astralis Group’s sports director, said Üstün is an extremely-skilled player and believes he still has room to improve.

“When launching a new team, it is always done on the basis of our performance mode,” Hvidt said. “Which is all about optimizing facilities, training as well as the physical and mental condition of the players.”

FIFA 20 will be released on Sept. 27, but the demo version will probably be launched two weeks before. The game will feature a new mode called VOLTA, which marks the return of street football to FIFA after seven years.

Astralis Group is the brand responsible for Future FC, Astralis, and Origen. It was separated from RFRSH Entertainment, which will only run esports tournaments like CS:GO’s BLAST Pro Series.

Nikolaj Nyholm, Astralis Group’s CEO, no longer has any ownership or other interest in RFRSH. “Splitting up the tournament and teams is a natural development,” Nyholm said.

It’s unknown when Üstün will debut under Future FC’s colors, but Astralis Group indicated that it will sign other players for its FIFA 20 division.