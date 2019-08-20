Everything you need to know about the FIFA 20 demo

FIFA 20 will be released on Sept. 27. Historically, the demo version comes out two weeks before, so we can expect that EA Sports will release it on Sept. 12.

The main format of the FIFA demo is the kick-off, where you can play friendly matches against artificial intelligence or friends. But we can expect that FIFA will give out a taste of its new VOLTA football game mode, which marks the return of the street football. The last version of FIFA Street was released in 2012.

This year’s expected demo teams are Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. The full list of the confirmed stadiums in the FIFA 20 demo hasn’t been released, though.

The demo usually features the UEFA Champions League Final mode, which brings a whole new atmosphere to the game with a more passionate crowd.

This year’s FIFA demo will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin. It’ll offer a first look at the new gameplay and the changes EA has made, but it’s common to see updates and patches after the game’s full version is released.

The demo won’t be available this time for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android, however.

We’ll provide the link for each platform as soon as EA Sports adds it to each respective store. File sizes are expected to be around 7.5 gigabytes.