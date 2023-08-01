Fallout fans divided over ‘low budget’ Prime Video show after set leaks

Set photos of the upcoming Fallout TV show have leaked over the last weekend, and fans are split on whether it looks promising or not.

Xbox News posted the leaked set photos on July 29, and fans of the renowned post-apocalyptic franchise immediately shared their opinions. Some think it’s going to be terrible, while others have high hopes and are starting to jump onto the hype train.

Set photos from the upcoming Amazon Prime Fallout TV series by Jonathan Nolan (writer of Westworld, The Dark Knight, Interstellar) pic.twitter.com/PrwhpHcQ94 — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) July 29, 2023

“After looking at the pictures, I think, the show will turn good,” one of the fans claimed. “Wow alright didn’t know he was a writer of The Dark Knight and Westworld, now I’m more interested,” another one added, pointing out the news about Jonathan Nolan’s involvement.

The set photos themselves show characters in some kind of Vault-Tec office or building since there’s a giant logo of the company painted on the ground. The company itself was responsible for constructing Vaults in the Fallout universe, which allowed groups of people to survive the Great War that consumed the world.

Still, some fans seem to have already given up on the show. “This looks incredibly low budget,” one of them wrote. They point out the poor adaptation of Lord of the Rings by Amazon as an argument behind how the studio’s inability to adapt such material to TV. Such comments, however, look to be a minority compared to the positive ones.

As a Fallout fan myself, I’m not in a hurry to judge the series, especially after only a few set photos. Amazon has indeed failed to deliver in terms of Lord of the Rings, so they’ve yet to earn my trust.

But, I’d be lying if I said I’m waiting for the show to fail. I have my fingers crossed, especially since the cast includes Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, who impressed me in The Hateful Eight and Yellowjackets, respectively. I will certainly be leading the hype train once we get some more official looks.

