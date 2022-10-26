Prime Video celebrates Fallout’s 25th birthday with sneak peek of upcoming TV show adaptation

It's almost time to see Vault Boy on the big screen.

Fallout has been a beloved franchise for decades. The vault-filled game collection has had a series of ups and downs, with versions of the games being lackluster compared to the phenomenal titles in Fallout’s history.

Now, Amazon Prime Video is taking a stab at the famed Bethesda franchise, with some noteworthy stars taking on the main roles within the show.

Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) and Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) have been announced as two of the main characters in the Fallout TV series, piquing the interest of fans of the video games.

Amazon has let fans in on a sneak peek of the TV show, with their Twitter account celebrating 25 years of Fallout and sharing “something special for the occasion.”

The image shared by the Prime Video Twitter account showcased some of the costumes involved in the show, featuring some characters that are sure to make a lengthier appearance, and if you look carefully, you can spot some legs on the left-hand side, beneath the vault’s exit.

While it’s not much, it’s Fallout’s first look and fans are loving it.

This left more questions than it answered, unfortunately. But, this is sure to raise an incredible amount of hype for the TV series arriving sometime in 2022.

We’ll have to wait to see what’s in store in the new Fallout TV series.

There’s no release date as of yet, however, according to the Amazon adapation’s IMDB page it is expected to hit the streaming service sometime next year..