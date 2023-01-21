Obsidian’s studio head would love to see his studio make another Fallout game

And we would love to see that too.

Obsidian Entertainment CEO Feargus Urquhart said that he would love to make another Fallout game before his eventual retirement.

The studio head and RPG veteran was largely involved in the making of the first two Fallout games when he worked at Interplay Entertainment and Black Isle Studios during the late 90s, after which Obsidian Entertainment developed Fallout: New Vegas in 2010.

Eight years later, the studio was bought under the helm of Microsoft in 2018, just a few years before the company also purchased Bethesda, the studio that possesses the right to the Fallout franchise’s intellectual property.

In a recent interview with Feargus Urquhart, published by Game Pressure on Jan. 18, when Urquhart was questioned whether the Fallout fans could ever expect a new game developed by Obsidian in the Bethesda universe, he responded by saying that the studio is “not working on Fallout, and we haven’t even talked about what it would be.” Urquhart also said that Obsidian’s “plate is pretty full with Avowed, Grounded, and Outer Worlds 2.”

“There’s nothing in the plans, nothing on the piece of paper that says that,” Urquhart said. “But I’ll stick to what I said. I would love to make another Fallout before I retire.”

Urquhart previously made comments last year in October 2022 that indicated Obsidian would make another Fallout game “if [it] ever got the opportunity.”

Urquhart managed to leave a glimmer of hope, saying the studio may “start talking” about developing new games by the end of 2023, which many fans hope means a new Fallout game.