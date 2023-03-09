Exoprimal release date leaks ahead of Capcom Spotlight event

Let the prehistoric times come to you.

Exoprimal is one of Capcom’s upcoming titles. It’ll bring players to a future where the world will return to prehistoric times, where they’ll have to survive against various creatures in a third-person shooter setting.

Much of the game is still shrouded in mystery, such as its specific gameplay. Fans are likely to know more soon on Exoprimal, though, since it’s going to be showcased in the Capcom Spotlight livestream later today at 4:30pm CT.

A part of the surprise might have been spoiled by a leak that revealed the game’s release date. It’s planned for July, 14, according to Insider Gaming.

It will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game won’t be free-to-play, but its price has yet to be revealed by Capcom.

Much more is expected to be revealed during the Capcom Spotlight, however. The developer listed a total of five games featured in the show, and it’s going to last roughly 26 minutes.

Other games featured as Resident Evil 4 remake, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

The release date of Monter Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was also hinted at April, 28, according to Insider Gaming, but there’s no official date yet.