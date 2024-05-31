Everything you need to know about Bloons TD6’s new Hero, Rosalia

A new monkey has joined the fight in Bloons TD6 with Rosalia, the latest Hero to grace the ever-growing roster of playable characters in Version 43.

Recommended Videos

She is a unique character that will be bringing some interesting mechanics to the battle, leaving the comfort of her workshop to zoom into the front lines with a plethora of weapons that should help pop as many bloons as possible for your squad. She also has a trio of activated abilities, and a useful targeting system that should make her a flexible defender for most situations.

Here is everything you need to know about Bloons TD6‘s newest Hero, Rosalia.

Bloons TD6‘s Rosalia: Full attacks and abilities

In Bloons TD6, Rosalia uses her jetpack to maneuver around the battlefield, especially with her Reposition targeting option. She is able to move to any valid location within her workshop radius location, making her a great option for a quick adjustment to incoming bloon activity.

Additionally, she has two different types of attacks with her laser gun and her grenades. Her laser gun fires straight-forward and pierces through three bloons while dealing three damage. When enhanced, this laser turns into a ball that deals more damage and has increased bloon piercing, applies laser shock, knocks back most bloons—including MOAB-class—and pops Lead bloons.

Her grenade, on the other hand, is a bomb attack with eight pierce, deals two damage, and affects multiple bloons. It can be upgraded in levels to bounce and explode, while her super bomb attack throws several grenades at one time.

All Rosalia Activated Abilities in Bloons TD6

Scatter Missile

When activated, Rosalia’s workshop launches 20 missiles at five damage each, while stunning targets after a successful strike. The missiles are great for crowd control, but unfortunately, they cannot pop black bloons.

Rosalia’s Scatter Missile increases to 30 missiles between level nine to 19, and up to 90 missiles at level 20. When you upgrade Scatter Missile at level 14, the ability increases to 10 damage, while also dealing five bonus damage to MOAB-class bloons.

Scatter Missile has a cooldown of 60 seconds from level one to 15, and a lowered cooldown of 45 seconds at level 16 and above.

Flight Boost

Flight Boost increases flying speed for Monkey Ace and Heli Pilot units by 30 percent, while Rosalia gains the ability to target bloons across the entire map for a short period. She can also use both her laser gun and grenades simultaneously, making her a damage dealing machine.

The ability has a cooldown of 45 seconds from level one to 17, and a lowered cooldown of 25 seconds from level 18 and above.

Kinetic Charge

Kinetic Charge attaches to a MOAB-class bloon, and absorbs energy when it takes damage from any source. Once it has accumulated enough energy from your other damage dealers, the charge releases the energy and deals a ton of damage in the area. The Kinetic Charge can be stacked for as much as you wish, but it will only last one round.

The ability has a cooldown of 75 seconds from level one to 15, and a lowered cooldown of 60 seconds at level 16 and above.

How to unlock Rosalia in Bloons TD6

To unlock Rosalia in Bloons TD6, you need to reach level 25 and spend 5,000 Monkey Money. In a game, however, she will have four different price points based on the difficulty that you are playing on:

$745 (Easy)

$875 (Medium)

$945 (Hard)

$1050 (Impoppable)

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more