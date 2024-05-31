Bloons Tower Defense 6 characters facing camera with the logo
All Paragons in Bloons TD6 listed

The most powerful protectors.
If you’re trying to survive a massive wave of bloons in Bloons TD6, you will want to upgrade your towers to the all-powerful Paragon tier to blast away the oncoming swarm.

Unlike any normal towers—such as the newly added Rosalia—Paragons are the final upgrade tier in Bloons TD6, and are a superpowered version of base towers that pull features from the previous upgrades in its tree. As a result, they are the best tower types to deal a ton of damage to every type of balloon, along with plenty of bonus damage for any bosses that you run into during your playthrough.

Here are all of the Paragon tower types in Bloons TD6.

All Paragon towers in Bloons TD6

As of Version 41, there are eight Paragon towers you can wield while fighting off waves of bloons in Bloons TD6. They all have different effects and powers, and require different cash costs depending on which difficulty you are playing on. Here are all of the Paragon towers that you can use in the game:

Tower namePowerCash costExperience Requirement
Apex Plasma MasterA high-tech ballista that fires three plasmified Ultra-Juggernaut balls. Each ball splits into six smaller Juggernaut balls that all bounce off objects.$127,500 (Easy)
$150,000 (Medium)
$162,000 (Hard)
$180,000 (Impoppable)		500,000 XP
Ascended ShadowThrows large seeking shurikens, red-hot flash bombs, and sticky bombs.$425,000 (Easy)
$500,000 (Medium)
$540,000 (Hard)
$600,000 (Impoppable)		500,000 XP
Glaive DominusFires ricocheting glaives and boomerangs with knockback.$233,750 (Easy)
$275,000 (Medium)
$297,000 (Hard)
$330,000 (Impoppable)		500,000 XP
Goliath DoomshipShoots anti-MOAB missiles and 16 yellow darts at bloons per volley.$765,000 (Easy)
$900,000 (Medium)
$972,000 (Hard)
$1,080,000 (Impoppable)		1,000,000 XP
Master BuilderFires stream of nails that stuns MOAB-class bloons. Also creates Mega Sentries to destroy bloons.$552,500 (Easy)
$650,000 (Medium)
$702,000 (Hard)
$780,000 (Impoppable)		750,000 XP
Magus PerfectusCan switch between Mana Consumption and Generation, attacks with Phoenix Explosion and Arcane Metamorphosis.$637,500 (Easy)
$750,000 (Medium)
$810.000 (Hard)
$900,000 (Impoppable)		1.000,000 XP
Nautic Siege CoreHas the Final Strike activated ability, launches rockets to destroy groups of bloons.$340,000 (Easy)
$400,000 (Medium)
$432,000 (Hard)
$480,000 (Impoppable)		1,000,000 XP
Navarch of the SeasLaunches rockets at bloons, also deploys jets to attack bloons. Can hook into MOAB-class bloons with activated ability.$467,500 (Easy)
$550,000 (Medium)
$594,000 (Hard)
$660,000 (Impoppable)		750,000 XP
