Everything new in Escape from Tarkov April 2024: Patch 0.14.5.5 notes

After four hours of downtime caused by patch installation, Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.14.5.5 is now officially live as of 5:30am CT on April 15.

The list of changes made to Escape from Tarkov by Battlestate Games is short but significant, with some new tweaks and a handful of important bug fixes made. The devs have attempted to make the game more accommodating to newer players, as evidenced by the new Field Guide tutorial series videos that began being posted at the start of this month.

The latest patch can now be downloaded from the launcher. Here is the full list of changes and fixes in Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.14.5.5.

Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.14.5.5 new changes

More items. Image via Battlestate Games

“Optimized the algorithm of AI spawns at the start of online raids.”

“Added new weapon switching sounds depending on its type and length.”

“Balancing adjustments to the trader item limits system.”

“Added an achievement for players who completed the quest chain in the Spring event.”

“Added new PMC outfits available both for purchase on the website and as rewards for completing the new quests.”

The first change regarding AI spawn algorithm optimization should fix the exploit that allowed players to use the packet loss symbol and the appearance of a lag spike to determine whether or not a boss has spawned at the beginning of a raid.

The trader limits balancing should result in increases to the number of items that traders have, making the trader more valuable to all players.

Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.14.5.5 fixes

Did you hear something? Image via Battlestate Games

“Fixed the overlapping sound when breaking fluorescent lamps.”

“Adjusted the volume of container searching, equipment, weapon switching, as well as crouched movement with minimum speed.”

“Fixed the noise in the ambient sounds on Woods.”

“Fixed the display of the sorting table button for different monitor aspect ratios.”

The volume changes have been a long-standing issue raised by the community. Container searching for a long time has been staggeringly loud, and the latest update should reduce that volume. The other issue brought up by the community was silent crouch walking or “crabwalking,” which allowed hostile players and scabs to move around completely undetected. Crouch walking is no longer silent.

