Best settings in Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov is still one of the most popular multiplayer games on the market in 2022.

Its blend of looting, gunplay, stealth, and inventory management is an addictive concoction that has players coming back again and again. But if there’s one knock on Escape from Tarkov, it’s that it can be sometimes difficult to run, especially on PCs with older hardware.

For any player struggling to maintain a consistent 60 FPS, there are ways to boost performance. Here are the best settings to do that in Escape from Tarkov.

Graphics settings

To find the settings of Escape from Tarkov, go to the first main menu and look for the tab that says “Settings.” From here, players will see the various settings menus that can be tinkered with. The most important menu is the tab that says “Graphics,” which is where players want to navigate first.

Here, there will be a long list of every possible graphical setting available in Escape from Tarkov. From top to bottom, here are the values that are recommended for each setting to ensure the best performance.

Screen Resolution : 1920×1080 (or whatever your monitor’s native resolution is)

: 1920×1080 (or whatever your monitor’s native resolution is) Aspect Ratio : 16×9 (or whatever your monitor’s native aspect ratio is)

: 16×9 (or whatever your monitor’s native aspect ratio is) Window : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Vsync : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadows Quality : Low

: Low Object LOD Quality : 2.5

: 2.5 Sharpness : 1.3

: 1.3 Z-Blur : Disabled

: Disabled Antialiasing : TAA

: TAA Resampling : 1x off

: 1x off Overall Visibility : 2,000

: 2,000 Shadow Visibility : 75

: 75 HBAO : Off

: Off SSR : Off

: Off Anisotropic Filtering : Per Texture

: Per Texture Lobby FPS Limit : 60

: 60 Game FPS Limit : Whatever your monitor’s native refresh rate is

: Whatever your monitor’s native refresh rate is Chromatic Aberrations : Disabled

: Disabled Noise : Disabled

: Disabled Grass Shadows: Disabled

Those are all of the graphical settings in Escape from Tarkov. If players find their FPS still isn’t consistently staying at 60, they can attempt to further lower settings such as Texture Quality and Antialiasing. They can also try putting the game into “Windowed” mode instead of Fullscreen.

Of course, if players see they have some wiggle room with their FPS, they can also increase some of the settings.

Game settings

The last settings menu players have to worry about is the game settings. This menu doesn’t include nearly as many options as the graphical settings tab but there are still some important things to change.

Auto RAM Cleaner : Enabled

: Enabled Head Bopping : 0.2

: 0.2 FOV: 75

FOV is the one setting that players can change depending on personal preference. An FOV of 75 is the baseline that players should start out at, but if they want additional viewing space along the edges of their screen, they can bump up the number to 90 to 100.

The other two settings are universally accepted to improve the Escape from Tarkov experience, so it’s recommended to enable Auto RAM Cleaner and set the Head Bopping value to 0.2