Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program, explained

Clubs gain access to a six-figure fund.
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Published: May 6, 2024 08:00 am

The Esports World Cup will make its debut this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring over 20 gaming titles and a record-breaking prize pool exceeding $60 million. Esports organizations worldwide are eagerly eyeing participation in the tournament, but only 30 of them made it into the Club Support Program. 

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, emphasized the program’s significance, highlighting its “critical” importance to the Foundation’s vision of “building a stronger esports ecosystem and elevating esports as global sports.”

What is the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program?

The Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program provides substantial financial backing to featured Esports organizations, aiming to “promote the creation of sustainable infrastructure” in the esports ecosystem. By financing Clubs to expand their reach and enhance their competitive edge across various gaming titles, the Club Support Program will provide “impactful career opportunities” for players across the world, according to the Esports World Cup Foundation.

Esports organizations who coveted a spot in the Club Support Program gain access to a six-figure fund, although the exact number has not been made public.

During an open application period in February 2024, the Esports World Cup Foundation received over 150 applications. From this pool, eight elite clubs were selected, representing a diverse range of esports regions, including Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and the Middle East. Initially, the program had 28 slots, but two more were added, with 30 orgs participating in the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program.

The Support Program has already endorsed clubs to return to games they were known for and try new ones with grassroots appeal. Additionally, Clubs that have already benefited from the program have already gone global by signing players from other regions, producing new content, and hiring the staff needed to support efforts to captivate their fans.

Esports World Cup Foundation qualification through the Club Support Program 

Membership in the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program does not guarantee an automatic ticket to the Esports World Cup event. While the program provides substantial support and resources, success on the competitive stage remains contingent on merits, according to the Esports World Cup Foundation. 

