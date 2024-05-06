All organizations in the Esports World Cup  Foundation Club Support Program

The Esports World Cup is set to debut this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a prize pool exceeding $60 million. Organized by the Esports World Cup Foundation, the event will feature various organizations and players competing across 20 gaming titles.

Today, the Esports World Cup Foundation has revealed the names of the 30 esports Clubs participating in its Club Support Program.

What is the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program

The Esports World Cup Foundation Club program allows orgs (clubs) to tap into a significant six-figure fund, which, according to the organizers, will help Clubs promote the creation of “sustainable infrastructure” across esports. While the program empowers Clubs to “expand their investment across more games” it doesn’t guarantee a spot in the Esports World Cup, clubs and athletes must qualify for each title.

But regardless of whether they qualify for the Esports World Cup or not, all members of the Esports World Cup Club Support Program will be eligible for annual financial rewards based on their ability to “drive viewership and fan engagement” to the event.

The Esports World Cup Foundation stated that they had to increase the slots for the Club Support Program due to “significant interest” from orgs all over the globe. Of the 30 Clubs, eight were selected from over 150 applications after they were judged on “a Club’s esports pedigree, its forward-looking competitive strategy and goals, and its creative approach to content and fan engagement.”

All organizations part of the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program

A full 30 orgs. Image via Esports World Cup

The list below comprises the 30 orgs participating in the Esports World Cup Foundation’s Club Support Program, all coming from five regions: Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and the Middle East:

100 Thieves

Blacklist International

Cloud9

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

Furia Esports

G2 Esports

Gaimin Gladiators

Gen.G Esports

Guild Esports

Karmine Corp

KOI

LGD Gaming

LOUD

OG

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

NRG Esports

Spacestation Gaming

T1

Talon Esports

Team Falcons

Team Liquid

Team Secret

Team Vitality

TSM

Tundra Esports

Twisted Minds

Virtus.pro

Weibo Gaming

The big names among its participants and the record-breaking prize pool surpassing $60 million will surely attract many eyes to the Esports World Cup. But its legacy will also be shaped by the ethical scrutiny from the gaming community as accusations of sportswashing have already prompted many to boycott the Cup.

