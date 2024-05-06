An image that says esports world cip
Image via the Esports World Cup
Category:
General

All organizations in the Esports World Cup  Foundation Club Support Program

Over 150 applications, just 30 slots.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: May 6, 2024 08:00 am

The Esports World Cup is set to debut this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a prize pool exceeding $60 million. Organized by the Esports World Cup Foundation, the event will feature various organizations and players competing across 20 gaming titles.

Recommended Videos

Today, the Esports World Cup Foundation has revealed the names of the 30 esports Clubs participating in its Club Support Program.

What is the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program

The Esports World Cup Foundation Club program allows orgs (clubs) to tap into a significant six-figure fund, which, according to the organizers, will help Clubs promote the creation of “sustainable infrastructure” across esports. While the program empowers Clubs to “expand their investment across more games” it doesn’t guarantee a spot in the Esports World Cup, clubs and athletes must qualify for each title.

But regardless of whether they qualify for the Esports World Cup or not, all members of the Esports World Cup Club Support Program will be eligible for annual financial rewards based on their ability to “drive viewership and fan engagement” to the event.

The Esports World Cup Foundation stated that they had to increase the slots for the Club Support Program due to “significant interest” from orgs all over the globe. Of the 30 Clubs, eight were selected from over 150 applications after they were judged on “a Club’s esports pedigree, its forward-looking competitive strategy and goals, and its creative approach to content and fan engagement.”

All organizations part of the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program

An image with the esports world cup logo
A full 30 orgs. Image via Esports World Cup

The list below comprises the 30 orgs participating in the Esports World Cup Foundation’s Club Support Program, all coming from five regions: Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and the Middle East:

  • 100 Thieves
  • Blacklist International
  • Cloud9
  • FaZe Clan
  • Fnatic
  • Furia Esports
  • G2 Esports
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • Gen.G Esports
  • Guild Esports
  • Karmine Corp
  • KOI
  • LGD Gaming
  • LOUD
  • OG
  • Natus Vincere
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • NRG Esports
  • Spacestation Gaming
  • T1
  • Talon Esports
  • Team Falcons
  • Team Liquid
  • Team Secret
  • Team Vitality
  • TSM
  • Tundra Esports
  • Twisted Minds
  • Virtus.pro
  • Weibo Gaming

The big names among its participants and the record-breaking prize pool surpassing $60 million will surely attract many eyes to the Esports World Cup. But its legacy will also be shaped by the ethical scrutiny from the gaming community as accusations of sportswashing have already prompted many to boycott the Cup.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program, explained
Esports World Cup logo in gold lettering.
Category: General
General
Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program, explained
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 6, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 5, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program, explained
Esports World Cup logo in gold lettering.
Category: General
General
Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program, explained
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 6, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 5, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 5, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.