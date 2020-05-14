Epic Games Store error 500 explained

The Epic Games Store is seeing a massive uptick in terms of users right now because Grand Theft Auto V was made free on the service earlier today.

This has led to many users being unable to access the store’s servers. Instead, they’re seeing the infamous error 500 message, which alerts them that something went wrong while connecting to the store.

Screengrab via Epic Games Store

Error 500 is a recurring notification on the Epic Games Store. Many players have seen the “An unexpected error has occurred” message appear when trying to use the service. This error is completely on Epic’s end, meaning there’s nothing you can do to fix it yourself.

Epic explained that this error is nothing serious, though. The store is simply experiencing high traffic that results in slower load times, launcher crashes, and error 500 messages popping up.

We understand that many users are unable to access the Epic Games Store at this time. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

While you can’t resolve the issue on your own, you can keep an eye on the Epic Incident Report page to find out when the error is resolved. You can also keep refreshing your browser every now and then to see if you slip by the crowd and gain access to the service.

GTA V is one of the most popular games of all time, so PC players getting it for free will only continue to draw more users to the Epic Games Store while the deal is live. That means issues like this might persist for longer than usual, so you may just need to be patient and wait out the storm.

GTA V will be free to download in the Epic Store until May 21.