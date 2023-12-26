This article is part of Dot Esports’ Game of the Year 2023 series. The Dot Esports team has voted for their favorite games this year across a range of genres, including sports, indie, and fighting games. You can check out the other winners here.

It’s been a topsy-turvy year for shooters in gaming, with some of the biggest mainstays of the genre falling short while smaller projects and titles rose to challenge them. This made picking the best of the year a tough task. Nevertheless, there must be a champion.

From action-packed single-player story moments to offering a complete competitive multiplayer experience, shooters this year pushed the genre’s boundaries to its limits while hitting nostalgic notes that have resonated with its hardcore community.

But one game stood out above the rest. Here is Dot Esports’ official Shooter of the Year for 2023.

Dot GOTY: Shooter Game of the Year 2023 – Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike stays winning. Image via Valve

Counter-Strike 2 is Dot Esports’ official Shooter Game of the Year 2023.

A million players a day can’t be wrong, right? The perennial FPS title reigns supreme once again after finally landing in player’s laps after months of anticipation.

CS2’s grand launch in September wasn’t without its flaws, and even today, the odd issue or two pop up. But Valve’s commitment to improving the game with near-daily updates running through October and November has seen Counter-Strike reach new heights after the close of its Global Offensive era.

Of all the changes CS2 has undergone, it’s the highly praised addition of volumetric smokes, which drastically changed how players approach each round, that ranks above the rest. Interacting with the smokes via HE grenade use and with bullets adds yet another layer of complexity to a game many thought had been picked clean of detail and strategy.

A fresh coat of paint has done its job, too, with enhanced lighting and brighter colors across CS2’s iconic maps making for a more approachable FPS experience. The best part? CS2 is only going to get better and better as Valve continues to support the game in 2024.

An enhanced anti-cheat, the reintroduction of community servers and game modes, and consistent server stability are next on the list for the gaming giants. Given the speed at which updates have been flowing, we may not have to wait long until CS2 reaches its final form.

If you haven’t given Counter-Strike a go yet, or are considering a return after a hiatus, now is the time to get back into the No. 1 competitive FPS on the PC market.

Honorable mentions

While CS2 was Dot’s Shooter of the Year 2023, two other games deserve recognition.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

From multiplayer to Zombies, MW3 is the complete package. Image via Activision

Call of Duty: MW3 turns up the combat pacing with enhanced movement abilities and turns back the clock with reimagined classic maps from 2009 to create a multiplayer experience that many longtime fans are enjoying so far. A reimagined Zombies mode is just a bonus to MW3’s multiplayer offering.

And with seasonal content set to drop every few weeks for the next year or so, this is just the beginning. Couple MW3’s new guns with MW2’s weapons and gear as part of the Carry Forward program, and there’s plenty for CoD players to enjoy now and look forward to in 2024 and beyond.

Remnant 2

There’s just so much to find and seek in Remnant 2. Image via Gunfire Games

The highly anticipated sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes hit digital shelves in July to much praise from the Soulslike community—and it’s no surprise given its addictive gameplay and replayability.

With procedurally generated worlds, a number of unique Archetypes and builds to choose from, and the ability to team up with friends, Remnant 2 rightfully claims a spot as an honorable mention on our GOTY list for the Shooter category. The gameplay feels smooth and its vast weapon pool—ranging from bows to machine pistols, and your standard rifles—will surely satisfy players of any type.

The only question is: Are you skilled enough to handle the many worlds this Soulslike will throw at you?