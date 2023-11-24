Don’t expect the Bayonetta creator to collab with Kojima or Yoko Taro: ‘It would be a disaster’

Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya has ruled out the possibility of teaming up with other beloved video game directors, like Hideo Kojima and Yoko Taro, explaining that “it would be a disaster.”

This comes from a YouTube video posted by Kamiya on Nov. 23 where he responded to fan questions; the same one where he talked about the future of Bayonetta now that he’s no longer with developer PlatinumGames.

One of them was less a question and more someone expressing a desire for Kamiya to partner up with Tomonobu Itagaki, the creator of the Dead or Alive series and the director of the Ninja Gaiden revival from the mid-2000s. The fan said the pair would “make great stuff” if they worked together, but Kamiya disagreed.

“I get this kind of comment a lot,” Kamiya said. “People say if I work with an auteur like Yoko Taro or if I work with Hideo Kojima, blah blah blah. Look, it would be a disaster!” He also makes a comparison to Dragon Ball, saying that collaborating with other directors isn’t as simple as when Goku fuses with different characters: “Two people with completely different personalities and ideas would clash. There’s no way you’d get a decent game out of that!”

While this may be disappointing for some, it does make perfect sense. Every director has their own style of directing and some are simply incompatible. Just compare Bayonetta to Kojima’s Death Stranding. Trying to blend those two styles together for a single project doesn’t sound entirely feasible since Kamiya and Kojima would likely have conflicting ideas.

It’d be a typical case of too many cooks in the kitchen. Or as Kamiya puts it, “Too many captains will steer the ship up a mountain… there should only be one captain! That’s just how it is with unique game creators.”

Elsewhere in the video, Kamiya expressed an interest in at least working with Capcom again, particularly on Viewtiful Joe and Okami, both of which he directed while at the now-defunct subsidiary Clover Studio. He admitted he has ideas for a third Viewtiful Joe game and feels that he left Okami “unfinished.”